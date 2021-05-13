Janelle Monáe to star in ‘Knives Out’ sequel with Daniel Craig

Production on the highly anticipated sequel is set to begin this summer in Greece

It looks like Janelle Monáe is getting her knives out for her latest film role. According to recent reports, the “Pynk” singer is set to star in the Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc.

The 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out was a smash hit for Lionsgate when it released just two years ago. Garnering significant awards recognition and smashing box office records, the movie was a rare success for original films. Back in March, Variety reported that Netflix acquired the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3 for $450 million. Now, as production is set to begin this summer, casting announcements are slowly pouring in, with many exciting additions reportedly featured in the upcoming film.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Janelle Monáe attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to a recent report, singer and actress Monáe has nabbed a role in the upcoming film. While details of the role are still under wraps, it is confirmed Monáe will be joined by Craig, who is returning as his fan-favorite character from the first film, Benoit Blanc.

The first Knives Out boasted a star-studded cast, matching Hollywood staples like Jamie Lee Curtis and the late Christopher Plummer with fresh talents like LaKeith Stanfield and Ana De Armas. The sequel, in addition to Monáe, will also reportedly feature acting heavyweights Edward Norton and Dave Bautista. Production is reportedly set to start in Greece this summer, a vastly different feel from the original film’s Massachusetts mansion in autumn.

Monáe took to her Instagram with a picture of the official announcement, confirming her role in the upcoming sequel. Monae simply put knife emojis in her caption, cheekily referencing the movie title. Her post has already gained over 50,000 likes with plenty of comments from Monae’s fans and celebrity friends. Singer Lizzo commented on the post, writing, “Omg b—h I’m screaming yesssss.” Actress Logan Browning from Dear White People also wrote her congratulations in the comments, writing, “I love this so much! I cannot wait to see you kill it! Congratulations!🚀.”

While many are referring to the film as “Knives Out 2” or a Knives Out sequel, director and writer Rian Johnson has confirmed that it is more a stand alone film in the same world than a traditional sequel. He explained in an interview last year, “It’s not really a Knives Out sequel…I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast.”

