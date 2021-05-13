Singer Tank is ‘going deaf’ in his right ear, losing sound in other

"I'm dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors," he revealed.

R&B vocalist Tank shared that he is losing his hearing in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

In the video, he said, “So, I’m going through something right now, and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation.”

R&B singer Tank, shown at a 2018 event in Los Angeles, revealed that he is losing his hearing in a heartbreaking recent Instagram post. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“I’m going completely deaf in my right ear,” he revealed, “and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.”

In the Instagram clip, which he captioned, “Let’s keep fighting,” the multiple Grammy Award nominee took the opportunity to encourage others, saying his medical situation “hasn’t given me a reason to give up.”

“It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be,” he added. “The goals are still the same — to be great, to be the greatest.”

“And I wanna say that to you, too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going. Keep pushing,” Tank said.

The “When We” singer said he plans to document his medical journey as encouragement. “I’ma document my process just to show you the fight, just to show you that you’re still in it — we’re still in it.”

His Instagram post got support from many celebrities, including comedian-actor Kevin Hart, who wrote, “Prayers up King… stay strong and stay positive… Love u champ.”

Bishop T.D. Jakes posted “Praying for you bro.” Dozens of others left praying hands emojis, and Tank fans also left more than 7,000 supportive comments.

One wrote about the revelation on Twitter, saying, “Tank just announced that he’s dead in his right ear and going deaf in his left ear. Y’all… I am crying. Why am I so emotional???”

