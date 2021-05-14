Black Twitter rejoices over new J.Cole album
Many fans are referring to Cole as the GOAT as he dropped his sixth studio album, 'The Off-Season'
After three long years, Black Twitter is rejoicing over J. Cole’s long awaited new album, The Off-Season.
As theGrio previously reported, J. Cole is officially back with a brand new album. Announced last week, The Off-Season is described as “years in the making” from the successful rapper. Released at midnight on Friday, the album is already number 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart. The rapper also shared the album drop on all of his social media platforms, and if Black Twitter’s reaction is any indication, Cole may have another hit album on his hands with The Off-Season.
J. Cole’s many fans have been tweeting up a storm all morning, praising the rapper’s latest release and status in rap music at large. One fan referred to the rapper’s “mastery of the art,” highlighting his impressive lyrical talent. The Twitter user wrote, “*This is a HIP HOP album folks. Lyrics over everything. J. Cole once again has proven that very few can match his mastery of the art. #TheOffSeason.” Another user already considers the new album as “a classic”, and even hinted at Kendrick Lamar’s silence in the music industry right now. They wrote in the tweet, “J Cole done dropped a classic, Kendrick You got 60 days to respond #TheOffSeason.”
Many fans also tweeted their excitement about the various features on the album, including 21 Savage on the track “In My Life”. One user wrote in a tweet, “J. COLE AND 21 SAVAGE IN MY LIFE THEY NEVER MISS IN A TRACK TOGETHER #TheOffSeason.”
Many tweets from Black Twitter include goat emojis as well, implying that many consider Cole to be the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). Tweeting about the track “Let Go My Hand”, one user wrote in a tweet, “I have no words for this 10/10 track on the Off season J Cole is simply the GOAT. The chorus,” followed by crying and fire emojis. Other users also seemed to agree this new album has almost cemented his legacy. Another user wrote, “J cole is a goat and will always be a goat and i will not tolerate any j Cole slander.”
You can stream J. Cole’s sixth studio album The Off-Season now.
