Black Twitter rejoices over new J.Cole album

Many fans are referring to Cole as the GOAT as he dropped his sixth studio album, 'The Off-Season'

Loading the player...

After three long years, Black Twitter is rejoicing over J. Cole’s long awaited new album, The Off-Season.

As theGrio previously reported, J. Cole is officially back with a brand new album. Announced last week, The Off-Season is described as “years in the making” from the successful rapper. Released at midnight on Friday, the album is already number 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart. The rapper also shared the album drop on all of his social media platforms, and if Black Twitter’s reaction is any indication, Cole may have another hit album on his hands with The Off-Season.

Read More: J. Cole signs deal to play in Basketball Africa League: report

J. Cole watches the action during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

J. Cole’s many fans have been tweeting up a storm all morning, praising the rapper’s latest release and status in rap music at large. One fan referred to the rapper’s “mastery of the art,” highlighting his impressive lyrical talent. The Twitter user wrote, “*This is a HIP HOP album folks. Lyrics over everything. J. Cole once again has proven that very few can match his mastery of the art. #TheOffSeason.” Another user already considers the new album as “a classic”, and even hinted at Kendrick Lamar’s silence in the music industry right now. They wrote in the tweet, “J Cole done dropped a classic, Kendrick You got 60 days to respond #TheOffSeason.”

*This is a HIP HOP album folks. Lyrics over everything. J. Cole once again has proven that very few can match his mastery of the art. #TheOffSeason✌️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8OnCi6CLkk — Letsweletse Molokwan🇧🇼 (@katlobots) May 14, 2021

J Cole done dropped a classic, Kendrick You got 60 days to respond #TheOffSeason pic.twitter.com/a25ZRTfAvw — Nasir (@S1rdaddy) May 14, 2021

Many fans also tweeted their excitement about the various features on the album, including 21 Savage on the track “In My Life”. One user wrote in a tweet, “J. COLE AND 21 SAVAGE IN MY LIFE THEY NEVER MISS IN A TRACK TOGETHER #TheOffSeason.”

J. COLE AND 21 SAVAGE IN MY LIFE



THEY NEVER MISS IN A TRACK TOGETHER #TheOffSeason 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/5lcdhYgnLK — Psycho ( King Bach enthusiast ) Lad 🔪 (@GeraldJA3) May 14, 2021

CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 17: J. Cole performs at halftime during the 68th NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Read More: J. Cole responds to backlash over new song: ‘I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times’

Many tweets from Black Twitter include goat emojis as well, implying that many consider Cole to be the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). Tweeting about the track “Let Go My Hand”, one user wrote in a tweet, “I have no words for this 10/10 track on the Off season J Cole is simply the GOAT. The chorus,” followed by crying and fire emojis. Other users also seemed to agree this new album has almost cemented his legacy. Another user wrote, “J cole is a goat and will always be a goat and i will not tolerate any j Cole slander.”

J cole is a goat and will always be a goat and i will not tolerate any j cole slander — Young King (@gloryboypeter) May 14, 2021

I have no words for this 10/10 track on the Off season J Cole is simply the GOAT.

The chorus 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kw1Kpgswp9 — Rozay🏁 (@Adamzyyyy) May 14, 2021

You can stream J. Cole’s sixth studio album The Off-Season now.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

