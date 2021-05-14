Nicki Minaj drops new track with Drake, Lil Wayne

The rapper dropped her classic 2009 mixtape on all streaming services Friday, blessed with new songs.

Loading the player...

Barbz rejoice! In honor of her classic mixtape finally appearing on streaming services, Nicki Minaj has dropped a new track with frequent collaborators Drake and Lil Wayne.

With classic Minaj songs like “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “I Get Crazy,” Beam Me Up Scotty is an essential part of the accomplished rapper’s legacy, essentially establishing her career and setting the stage for her ultimate reign on the charts for well over a decade. Released in 2009, Beam Me Up Scotty, while incredibly popular with her fanbase, had never been on streaming services until now. A surprise release at midnight on Friday, her beloved mixtape is now on them all, but with some brand new tracks as well.

Rap stars (from left) Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Wayne look on as Drake accepts the Top Artist trophy at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s mom files lawsuit after husband’s hit-and-run death

Already number-two on Apple Music’s Top Albums charts, the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty proves fans are still eager for music from Minaj, whether old or new. Of the original songs on the mixtape, a clear favorite already is the first track, “Seeing Green,” which features Drake and Lil Wayne. At just under six minutes long, the brand new track sees Minaj reuniting with two again, rapping about her star power and legacy.

Other new songs on the mixtape are “Fractions” and “Crocodile Teeth (Remix).”

Minaj took to Instagram Friday morning to address her fans and thank them for the support, writing in her caption: “Thank you so much for fkn w|me on live yall. #BeamMeUpScotty out now. #SeeingGreen with DRAKE & LIL WAYNE out NOW‼️ #Fractions is out NOW‼️ #CrocodileTeethREMIX out NOW‼️ LOVE YOU 🦄.”

Minaj also treated her fans to an official Instagram Live at midnight Friday to celebrate the surprise release.

In it, she spoke of her decision to finally release her mixtape to streaming services, and she even had a guest appearance from Drake himself. Drake spoke on how much he respects Minaj, revealing that he sent “Seeing Green” to her because he thought she’d be perfect for the track.

“Your world…nobody does this sh— better than you!” Drake told Minaj. “When you’re gone … I’m not gonna lie, I’m sure I speak for everybody on the live when I say, we really miss you. We really miss your presence and just like, we really miss the bars, we miss the excitement that you bring.”

Drake also seemed to hint that he’s been trying to get in the studio with Minaj to “get to work,” teasing more new music to which their legions of mutual fans can eagerly look forward.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

