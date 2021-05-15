5 things to watch this weekend no matter your mood

If you’re having trouble narrowing down your watch-list this weekend, theGrio has you covered

With so many big projects debuting this week, it could be hard to decide how to spend your precious tube time and we've got all the info about what should be at the top of your viewing list.

The Underground Railroad

Credit: Kyle Kaplan

Based on the book by Colson Whitehead, the 10-episode limited series directed by Barry Jenkins chronicles Cora Randall’s (Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.



The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast. Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Run the World

Run the World stars Andrea Bordeaux, Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid. (Photo: Starz)

The latest offering from Yvette Lee Bowser is must-see TV for sure. The show follows a tight-knit circle of smart, funny, and vibrant 30-something Black women, as they each take their own path toward a common life goal: running the world. Based in Harlem, these fiercely loyal best friends provide support and honest advice to each other while facing the many challenges life throws their way — complex struggles as Black women, the chaos of living in the concrete jungle, dating and relationships, family drama, and striving for career success — all while endeavoring to make that climb to the top as they build their own empires.

With showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, black-ish, Netflix’s Dear White People) and creator and executive producer Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic, BET’s Boomerang) at the helm, the new series offers a candid look into Black friendship and the Black female experience. Run the World stars Andrea Bordeaux, Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid with Stephen Bishop, Jay Walker, Nick Sagar, Tosin Morohunfola, and Erika Alexander. Check it out when it premieres Sunday night on STARZ.

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith speaks onstage during the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV)

Leslie Jones will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live on Sunday from the Palladium. Expect to see stars like Antonia Gentry, Anthony Mackie, Eric Andre, Taylour Paige, and Yvonne Orji, who are all confirmed presenters for the night. The show will simulcast across 11 brands including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 on May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Then, the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air on Monday night and will be hosted by Nikki Glaser. The first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows of the year.

Spiral: The Book of Saw

Chris Rock in “Spiral: From The Book Of Saw.” (Photo: Lionsgate)

If you’re ready to head back into an actual movie theater, the latest installment from the Saw franchise may be your best bet. Spiral: The Book of Saw stars Chris Rock as Zeke Banks, son of prolific policeman, Marcus Banks, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Synopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

This high-energy thrill ride stars Angelina Jolie and features Tyler Perry in his first big-screen role in a while. The film directed by Taylor Sheridan hit HBO Max this weekend and is a return to the genre for Jolie who has been taking a break to focus on her family.

Synopsis: Still reeling from the loss of three lives, Hannah is a smoke jumper who’s perched in a watchtower high above the Montana wilderness. She soon encounters Connor, a skittish boy who’s bloodied, traumatized and on the run in the remote forest. As Hannah tries to bring him to safety, she’s unaware of the real dangers to follow: two relentless killers hunting Connor, and a fiery blaze consuming everything in its path.

Don’t miss Chris Witherspoon, founder & CEO of PopViewers, as he runs down his top three recommendations on our new video series, Weekly Watch. Check it out below!

