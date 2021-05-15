Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges expecting their second child: ‘The Greatest Gift’

Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges will be welcoming a new addition to their family.

On Friday, the couple took to social media to announce they are expecting another child together. In an Instagram post in honor of Eudoxie’s birthday, the Fast & Furious star shared photos of her flaunting her baby bump.

“How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?” he wrote. “Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs. Bridges 👼🏽.”

This will be the rapper’s fourth child. He shares a 5-year-old daughter Candence with his wife Eudoxie.

Eudoxie shared a photo of her cradling her stomach with the caption, “Blessed year indeed. ❤️🙏🏽 #35“

Celebrities shared their congratulations in the comments section, including Lala who said, “Amazing congrats family!!!! Beautiful blessings!!!”

Actor Michael Ealy said, “Congrats to both of yall!! Amazing!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 while Kimora Lee Simmons responded, “Congratulations to you all❤️❤️❤️”

Ludacris and his wife got married in 2014 after five years of dating, according to PEOPLE.

Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)

Last year, Ludacris spoke to HuffPost about his KidNation initiative which was created to provide “a fun, safe, and educational media platform” for children with timely messages.

“It’s geared toward trying to enrich and empower the next generation, influenced by my own children and wanting them to live in a better world than we live in,” Ludacris told the outlet.

“I want to reinforce the positive morals and teachings as a parent, especially during a time where there’s more home-schooling going on. To condense it, I just want to help kids grow up to be better adults.”

