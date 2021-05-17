‘iCarly’ reboot star Laci Mosley reacts to racist attacks: ‘Stay mad’

"Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people," Mosley said.

Loading the player...

Actress Laci Mosley, one of the new stars of the upcoming iCarly reboot, is being targeted by racists who are less than thrilled about her joining the cast.

It was announced in December that the beloved Nickelodeon series was being revived by Paramount + with original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress. The network announced in March that Mosley was tapped to play Harper, the roommate and best friend of Cosgrove’s Carly. In the original show, Carly’s bestie was Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy. News of Mosley’s casting prompted the show’s racist fans to target her online because they are not down with Carly’s new BFF being a Black woman.

Read More: Vivica A. Fox recalls Ivanka Trump’s racist comments

The original iCarly ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. The show centered on a group of friends who created a webcast while navigating the everyday challenges of life. When her casting was announced earlier this year, Mosley gushed about landing the dream job in a post on social media.

“I watched iCarly growing up and never imagined I’d get a chance to be in the show! We’ve started production and everyone is SO wonderful and kind!! I love doing this work so much already,” Mosley wrote on Instagram. “So wake up members of my nation eowwww!”

Over the weekend, Mosley hit up Instagram and Twitter to share some of the hateful messages being made about her involvement with the series.

“I’ve been deleting and blocking people but I can’t be bothered anymore,” Mosley wrote alongside a photo showing a racial slur. “Stay mad. I felt silly being upset by racism cause it’s just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me of guard.”

She also tweeted about the racists taking aim at her in TikTok videos.

My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as fuck broke my heart. Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this shit broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help. — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) May 17, 2021

“My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as f— broke my heart,” said posted Monday. “Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this s— broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help.”

“I’m gonna thug it out y’all can’t break me,” Mosley added in a follow-up tweet. “I’ve been through too much. But f— you weirdos, being a Black woman is so hard but so lit I’m gonna go harder you’ll be mad forever.”

One of the show’s writers, Franchesca Ramsey, came to Mosley’s defense in a tweet in which she condemned the racist abuse.

Read More: Amanda Seales on Kamala Harris saying America isn’t racist: ‘She embarrassed everyone who supported her’

“Hey #iCarly tweeps! I’m seeing a looooot of racist abuse being hurled at one of our stars & I’d love if you’d join me in calling it out it when/if you see it,” Ramsey posted on Sunday.

I’m sad this has to be said but if I’m being honest…I kinda expected it. And I hate that. It’s heart breaking that Black women just EXISTING results in an onslaught of racist abuse. It’s not ok. And being a bystander isn’t ok either. pic.twitter.com/hz7FtiBF7R — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021

“I’m sad this has to be said but if I’m being honest…I kinda expected it. And I hate that. It’s heart breaking that Black women just EXISTING results in an onslaught of racist abuse,” she continued.

“Laci’s character Harper isn’t replacing Sam. No one could replace Jeanette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it’s both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn’t earned her role especially since the show isn’t even out yet!!”

Paramount+ and iCarly also shared a statement about the negative reaction to Mosley’s casting, which Cosgrove posted to her Instagram account.

“iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast,” the statement read. “We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable! Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people. Thank you.”

iCarly will debut on Paramount + on June 17.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

