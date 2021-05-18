Connecticut teen arrested after allegedly sending racist Snapchat to classmate

Jamar Medor, who plays basketball for Fairfield Warde High, says he was at first confused by the message

A teenager in Connecticut has reportedly been expelled from high school and is now facing charges after allegedly directing racist Snapchat messages to his Black classmate.

Jamar Medor, 16, was in a state of shock after a picture of him was used without permission in conjunction with racist messages calling him the N-word and questioning why he was even in school.

“Why is there a n—- in my homeroom” and “why is he not in chains?” appeared on Snapchat, ABC 7 reported.

(Credit: screenshot)

The slurs first appeared on Friday. Medor was shown the image as it was shared among students at Fairfield Warde High in Connecticut.

“I just had no words when I saw it. I was so confused,” Medor, who is on the school’s basketball team said.

The sophomore expressed that he had never experienced that kind of racism before.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going to school or walking the halls, so I stayed home today actually,” Jamar told ABC 7.

The teenager who posted the racist image, another 16-year-old, was arrested that afternoon, charged with racial harassment and breach of peace on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.

Jamar Medor (Credit: ABC 7/screenshot)

The offending student, who was not identified because he is a minor, was initially suspended for 10 days. Other students were also suspended but that did not do much to lessen Jamar’s mother Judith’s concern about her son’s welfare.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do to my son. That’s the reason why I’m worried for his safety,” Judith Medor said.

According to a petition signed by over 31,000 people, the student was expelled from Fairfield Warde after the outcry.

“Thank you so much everyone for signing the petition. We’ve just been informed that Fairfield Warde decided to expel the student who made the post,” the update read. “This would not have been possible without all of your help. So, thank you. Thank you for choosing accountability and thank you for showing the Medor family that Fairfield County cares.”

However, the family has still been on the receiving end of harassment. Judith’s concerns were compounded when she says her other son, Jake, was subjected to racial slurs from Fairfield Ludlowe High School students that weekend. They allegedly abused the freshman via video.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless,” Judith told Patch. “I have no idea what they’re being taught at home.”

Judith is now concerned for the safety of both of her Black sons.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen next,” said Judith. “It’s just a constant worry, a fear to me right now.”

Two letters were sent home to parents after the incidents. Principal Paul Cavanna addressed the “hateful incident” with students and staff, NBC reported. Cavanna is also putting together a “unity coalition” to tackle discrimination.

“Finally, please know that incidents of this nature do not define our school,” Cavanna said. “It is the manner in which we respond that will define our school community moving forward.”

Fairfield Public Schools Superintendent Mike Cummings released a statement to the student body and their parents as well Monday night. He pledged to make the incident a teachable moment.

“As we continue our equity work as a district, we recognize that this is a journey, not a destination,” Cummings said. “There will be missteps along the way, and while we are extremely disturbed by these incidents, they provide learning that can and will inform our work.”

