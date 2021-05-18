Georgia man accused of killing another man found under roadside mattress

Margaton Achilles Dudley was taken into custody on Friday, charged with murder and concealing the death of another.

A Georgia man has been arrested for the killing of someone found dead underneath a mattress on the side of the road last week.

The body of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, was discovered in Macon, Georgia in an area frequently used for illegal dumping. In a press release, Bibb County investigators wrote they “are following leads and believe that the homicide occurred at a different location.”

Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, was questioned then taken into custody on Friday, arrested and charged with murder and concealing the death of another. (Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

Questioned then taken into custody on Friday, 45-year-old Margaton Achilles Dudley was arrested and charged with murder and concealing the death of another. The man was not granted a bond. A motive for the killing has not been disclosed.

Authorities wrote the “investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending further investigation.”

According to The Macon Telegraph, Magistrate judge Valencia Davis-Jones told Dudley, “I will give you one bit of advice and that is you not communicate with your co-defendant unless you’re doing it through attorneys. Do we understand?”

He replied: “I’m not aware that I have a co-defendant, ma’am.”

Macon is 85 miles southeast of Atlanta and is the birthplace of Otis Redding, Little Richard and others of note. The small city, also a hub for southern rock music, is currently experiencing an increase in its murder rate, outpacing the number of killings during the previous year, and is experiencing a rise in vehicular homicides.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis told The Macon Telegraph called the trend a “horrible, troubling circumstance.”

He said that like other cities, the coronavirus pandemic is giving way to “an epidemic of gun violence.”

“But our community is better than this,” Davis said. “And it’s gonna take the whole community coming together.”

