Naomi Campbell, 50, announces arrival of new daughter

The supermodel icon took to Instagram to inform her many fans and followers of the good news.

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell. The supermodel icon took to social media to announce the arrival of her new daughter, but did not disclose her name or when she was born.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Campbell — who turns 51 on May 22 — let the world know she is officially a first-time mom, starting a brand new chapter in her life. The beautiful picture features the model cradling her newborn daughter’s tiny feet. Calling her “no greater love,” the actress and businesswoman gushed about her child in an emotional caption.

Supermodel icon Naomi Campbell, shown on a runway in Paris last February, took to social media to announce the arrival of her new daughter. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Sharing her excitement with her followers and fans, Campbell wrote in the caption: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.” She tagged her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, in the post as well, who also shared the picture to her own Instagram page.

Morris-Campbell shared that she is “thrilled” to be a grandmother, writing in her own caption: “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother. ❤️😍 @Naomi.”

Many of Campbell’s celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments with congratulations and praise. Actress and mother herself Gabrielle Union wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Im so happy for you mama!!!!.” Zoe Saldana also chimed in, writing, “❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!” “Oh my God!!!!!” posted designer Marc Jacobs. “Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️.”

As theGrio previously reported, Campbell recently sat down with Jacobs for a feature in Interview. Addressing the heyday of her legendary modeling career, Campbell revealed in the magazine that her biggest mistake was not “speaking out more” about racism she faced in the early days of her career. “I should have spoken out more,” she said, “but back then if you spoke out, people wouldn’t work with you.”



Check out the full Interview feature here.

