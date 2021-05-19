Michelle Obama rocks Mambacita line, praises Vanessa Bryant

The former First Lady says she is "proud" to rock the line, whose proceeds go entirely to The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Michelle Obama rocks a hoodie from the Mambacita fashion line, praising Vanessa Bryant in the caption.

Obama is showing support for Vanessa over a year after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. The Mambacita clothing line was launched in May 2021, on what would have been Gianna’s 15th birthday.

What also makes the MAMBACITA x DANNIJO tie-dye sweat set so special, is that 100% of the proceeds go to The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 06, 2019. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

In the post, Obama speaks to Vanessa and her girls directly, and specifically shouts out The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

She wrote in the caption, “As a wife and mother, I have thought a lot about what Vanessa Bryant has been going through this past year. I was touched hearing her speak with such courage and strength this past weekend at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Kobe, and I am proud to join so many others in building upon Gianna’s legacy by supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.”

She continued, “@VanessaBryant, all my love to you and the girls and the next generation of athletes you are working to empower. #PlayGigisWay ❤️.” The post itself has over a million likes.

Bryant saw the post and wrote in the comments, “This is so beautiful. I am truly touched. Thank you so much @michelleobama My love to you always. 🙏🏽💜.”

Bryant penned a heartfelt message to her Instagram page when launching the fashion collection.

She shared at the time, “Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader, and had so much MAMBACITA swag. When I thought about who would help me capture her laid back yet girly-edge, I thought of female-owned @DANNIJO. Two fun-loving sisters running a successful clothing line, they jumped on the opportunity to celebrate Gigi’s birthday with us, completely pro-bono.”

You can check out the official website for the fashion collaboration, including multiple styles, pieces and accessories, here.

