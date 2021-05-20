High School Musical’s Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu reunite for Lifetime movie

The two are set to star in 'A Christmas Dance Reunion', 15 years after the original High School Musical aired

It’s a High School Musical reunion! According to a recent announcement, Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu are set to reunite for a Lifetime movie.

Coleman and Bleu got their start playing opposite on Disney Channel’s surprise hit film, High School Musical. As the characters Taylor McKessie and Chad Danforth, the actors sang and danced alongside their teen co-stars, and appeared in all three installments of the successful Disney franchise. Now it seems the duo are set to reunite as love interests on-screen, this time for a holiday film on Lifetime.

Actors Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu visit MTV’s “TRL” at MTV Studios in Times Square on October 21, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Read More: Monique Coleman: ‘HSM’ character wore headbands because stylists couldn’t do Black hair

Set to air this holiday season, the two actors will star in A Christmas Dance Reunion for Lifetime. In the film, Coleman plays Lucy Mortimer, a “successful attorney” who is reunited with Bleu’s character, Barrett Brewster, at a winter resort during the Christmas season. Coleman and Bleu took to social media to celebrate the news of the upcoming film.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/GkTNZgW0SC — Monique Coleman (@gimmemotalk) May 19, 2021

In a cheeky tweet, Coleman tweeted a picture of the duo in High School Musical 15 years ago, and then in their new roles from A Christmas Dance Reunion, with the caption, “How it started…How it’s going.” The actress also took to Instagram to celebrate the new film. She wrote in the post, “This has been the hardest secret to keep!!! Starring in a @lifetimetv Christmas Movie has always been a dream of mine, but never in a million years did I think I’d get share the screen with one my favorite people !!! @corbinbleu & I are SO excited to join the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime this winter in #AChristmasDanceReunion.”

Read More: ‘High School Musical’ star Corbin Bleu talks to theGrio about new Broadway role

Check out the official synopsis of the film via Deadline below:

“In ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion’, successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) return to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season before the resort closes its doors permanently. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.“

