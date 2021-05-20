‘No Sudden Move’ with Don Cheadle to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The film is said to center around "a group of small-time criminals" and will premiere on June 18 in New York City

Loading the player...

According to a recent announcement, No Sudden Move with Don Cheadle is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The latest film from director Steven Soderbergh, No Sudden Move, will be the Centerpiece Gala selection for the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival. It will then head to HBO Max on July 1. The premiere will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18, and members of the cast are set to make an appearance.

Don Cheadle at the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In addition to Cheadle, the film also features Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser and more.

According to the official press release, the story, set in 1955, “centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”

Jane Rosenthal, co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival, shared in a statement, “No Sudden Move is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments…I suspect this year will be no different. ‘No Sudden Move’ will definitely be a crowd-pleaser and I’m looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.”

Moviegoers attend the “Palm Springs” drive-in movie screening during the Tribeca Drive-In at Nickerson Beach Park on July 9, 2020. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Chief content officer Paula Weinstein also shared a statement regarding excitement surrounding No Sudden Move.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have No Sudden Move as part of this year’s lineup. Once again, Steven has assembled a powerhouse ensemble cast in a story that is uniquely Soderbergh. The Festival’s audiences are eager to celebrate the moviegoing experience together again and this film will thoroughly entertain.”

For more information on the Tribeca Film Festival and for updates, head to the official website here.

Watch the teaser trailer for No Sudden Move below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

