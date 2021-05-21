Black Twitter says goodbye to Jesse Williams on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Series creator Shonda Rhimes also took To twitter to celebrate Jesse Williams

After an emotional on-air farewell, Black Twitter said goodbye Thursday night to Jesse Williams on Grey’s Anatomy.

As TheGrio previously reported, news of Jesse Williams’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy after 12 seasons broke in early May. With his fan-favorite character Jackson Avery moving from Seattle to Boston, fans had a chance to officially say goodbye in last night’s episode. Entitled Tradition, the episode highlighted Avery’s goodbyes to all of the main characters remaining on the long-running series, including Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), and of course, Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey.

Jesse Williams attends the Weinstein Company’s 2014 Golden Globe Awards after party on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Black Twitter had plenty to say about Jackson Avery’s emotional goodbye in the episode. Many fan accounts took to directly thanking Williams for his work on the series. One user wrote, “Thank you so much for providing us with 12 impeccable and unforgettable seasons, thank you for everything, we love you so much Jesse @iJesseWilliams.” Many fans also tweeted about Williams’ good looks, writing that they’ll miss seeing his face on TV screens from week to week. One fan wrote, “Me every episode of Grey’s Anatomy: damn Jesse Williams is fine as hell.”

Thank you so much for providing us with 12 impeccable and unforgettable seasons, thank you for everything, we love you so much Jesse@iJesseWilliams pic.twitter.com/34wqFUbub0 — 𝖽𝗎𝖽𝖺☽︎ (@favssavery) May 21, 2021

Me every episode of Grey’s Anatomy: damn Jesse Williams is fine as hell 😭 — Courtney Smith (@cbsmitty94) May 21, 2021

While Grey’s Anatomy is known for making fans cry, some Twitters fans couldn’t even bear to watch the episode knowing it would be Williams’ last. One user wrote, “I had to record Greys tonight so that I could mentally prepare to watch the last episode featuring @iJesseWilliams. I’m not ready. I need a hug and a support group before I even turn it on. I just couldn’t watch it live.” Another seemed to share similar sentiments, even hinting that they may not want to even watch the series anymore now that he is gone. They wrote in a tweet, “With jesse williams leaving I really have no reason to watch greys anymore.”

With jesse williams leaving I really have no reason to watch greys anymore 🥲 — nas💫 (@ohmerch) May 21, 2021

I had to record Greys tonight so that I could mentally prepare to watch the last episode featuring @iJesseWilliams. I’m not ready. I need a hug and a support group before I even turn it on. I just couldn’t watch it live. — GiGi Greenleaf (@JacqN4Tweets) May 21, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, Williams released an official statement regarding his exit from his iconic role earlier this month. He shared in the statement, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie…As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds.”

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes took to social media to celebrate his final episode. Rhimes shared in a tweet, “.@iJesseWilliams‘ talent on this show has been powerful. What he has chosen to do with that power has been culture-shifting. (“just because we’re magic doesn’t mean we aren’t real” – damn!) Writing “Jackson Avery” was my honor. Knowing Jesse Williams the man is a gift. @GreysABC.”

.@iJesseWilliams' talent on this show has been powerful. What he has chosen to do with that power has been culture-shifting. (“just because we’re magic doesn’t mean we aren’t real” – damn!) Writing "Jackson Avery" was my honor. Knowing Jesse Williams the man is a gift. @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/8ZeTY7hvvA — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 21, 2021

