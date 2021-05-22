DMX’s fiance opens up about her relationship with the rap star

DMX passed away on April 4

Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancé of late rapper DMX gave an exclusive interview with Fox5 New York’s Lisa Evers where she talked about her relationship with the legendary rap star.

Lindstrom, who has a 4-year-old son, Exodus, with DMX said that she is still deeply grieving his passing. “He was my best friend,” she said. “He was all I had, he was my everything, he was my world. I lived around him, so it has been very hard.”

She said that she kept a vigil at the rapper’s bedside when he was hospitalized after a heart attack last month. “I wasn’t going to get up on him. I had hope that he was going to get up.”

Lindstrom and DMX, born Earl Simmons, met 10 years ago in Arizona. She told Evers that toward the end of his life, he was trying to mend relationships. “I really feel like he was coming to a peace. He was trying to fix everything, I know he reached out to certain people that I know he had issues with.”

The rapper passed away on April 4. Lindstrom says that spiritual faith is helping her through her mourning. She said that her son is her primary motivation right now and that he often expresses that he wants to go to heaven to “visit” his daddy.

DMX and Desiree Lindstrom (Credit: DESIREE LINDSTROM/INSTAGRAM)

She said that the rapper taught her how to have faith, “He taught me how to believe, he always pushed me to read the Bible, to get closer to God.”

Lindstrom was saluted by DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons at his funeral who called her to the stage for an embrace saying, “Real women do real things, I am a real woman and a woman of God, that (Lindstrom) woman is a woman of god.” She added: “And that’s why I love you.”

Simmons said that while Lindstrom was unaccustomed to the spotlight, she encouraged her to be the woman “he (DMX) taught you to be.”

