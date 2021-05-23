Morgan Wallen has not met with the NAACP

The country singer promised to meet with the NAACP following his racist slur controversy

Country singer Morgan Wallen has failed to keep up with his plans to meet with the NAACP following his N-word controversy earlier this year.

As reported by theGrio, the 28-year-old musician was under fire when a leaked video surfaced of him using the derogatory term. In the video, Wallen is seen outside hurling profanities at his friends after a night out. Stumbling towards his house, the singer says, “take care of this “p—–ass mother—–,” and then says, “take care of this p——ass n——”

Although Wallen was seen using the slur towards his friends ignorantly and not out of racial hatred, his career was quickly affected. His label, Big Loud, distributed by Republic Records, suspended him indefinitely. He was also erased from playlists on Apple Music and Spotify streaming services.

Wallen released a statement that read: “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

In an effort to repair the damage done, Wallen’s team reached out to the NAACP to express interest in scheduling a meeting and learn the impact behind the hurtful word. However, according to new reports, Wallen has yet to hold up his end of the bargain.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: Morgan Wallen attends the 2019 CMT Music Award at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

According to Page Six, Wallen uploaded a five-minute video to Instagram where he loosely explained how “Our actions matter, our words matter” and his plan to encourage people to learn from his mistake. However, following the news of him ditching the meeting with the NAACP’s Nashville chapter president Sheryl Guinn, followers have flooded the video with new comments and plenty of questions.

One follower wrote, “If you really sought guidance, why did you ghost on your meeting with the NAACP, and other black leaders? You just want it to blow over so you can keep playing your terrible music. You’re just another pathetic racist in country music.”

Also, according to reports, just days before the news broke of Wallen bailing on the meeting, the country star surprised fans with a pop-up performance at Kid Rock‘s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse in Nashville. Videos surfaced of a packed crowd welcoming the singer back to the stage.

Wallen reportedly told fans he was a “little rusty” before performing two of his hit songs. He then said he had recently taken a couple of months off music and “really worked on myself”.

