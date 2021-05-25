Man accused of multiple Philadelphia rapes connected to attacks in 8 other states

Kevin Bennett was arrested in his native Indiana on charges that he stalked and assaulted three women in Philly this month.

A man accused of being a serial rapist will be extradited to Philadelphia to face charges for multiple rapes and is considered the possible suspect in similar crimes in up to eight other states.

Kevin Bennett, 28, was arrested in his native Indianapolis, Indiana on charges that he stalked and assaulted three women in Philly this month.

In a statement Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said, “I hope that Philadelphia residents join us in expressing our gratitude to the survivors who decided to speak out to prevent further trauma to others and help bring Mr. Bennett to justice.”

“This is a predatory rapist,” he added. “The activity is not confined to Philadelphia. It appears to include activity in other areas outside of Philadelphia, but also areas in other states.”

Bennett will be charged with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, robbery, burglary and stalking.

Authorities suspect that he committed the rapes between May 16 and May 18. All but one of the women were employees of gentleman’s clubs in the city and were held at gunpoint.

Bennett was linked to the three rapes and several attempted rapes in which the victims and witnesses all identified a man driving a grey Dodge Charger with no plates.

In one incident, a victim was assaulted leaving the fitness center of her hotel. She was taken to the hospital and treated for a head injury.

“Over the course of approximately four days, Kevin Bennett terrorized and assaulted numerous women in Philadelphia,” Assistant District Attorney Branwen McNabb said Monday. “Thanks to the courage of these victims coming forward … this suspect was taken into custody and women in Philadelphia and surrounding counties are safer today.”

Bennett was identified by surveillance footage, forensic proof and eyewitnesses, assisted by the FBI. One woman who reportedly escaped an assault from Bennett said she felt sorry for the other victims.

