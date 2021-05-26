Boyfriend arrested for killing Florida mother of three on Mother’s Day

Tyi Faison, 30,was walking home from work when she was shot

A 30-year-old mother lost her life on Mother’s Day due to domestic violence.

Tyi Faison, was allegedly gunned down by her boyfriend in Orlando, Florida, on Mother’s Day, after calling her at work to threaten her. He is now in police custody, per WFTV.

Tyi Faison (Tyi Faison Facebook page)

The mother was walking home from work around 6 a.m near the intersection of South Orange Ave. and 6th Street when she was fatally shot.

An arrest report states that her partner, Dimity Pearson, 39, called the woman at work hours before the shooting happened and threatened to kill her then.

He is now in Orange County jail, facing first-degree murder charges with a firearm in connection.

“Thank you, Jesus. I called everybody under the sun today that was on my phone. Last night, I woke everybody up,” said Shovell Faison, Tyi’s mother when she heard Pearson was captured.

The Orange Country Sheriff’s office tweeted out a message once they apprehended the suspect.

“OCSO has made an arrest in the May 9 shooting death of 30-year-old Tyi Faison. Dimity Lamont Pearson, 39, was arrested for 1st Degree Murder w/Firearm. Homicide detectives worked hard to make an arrest in this case. We thank those in the community who helped bring him to justice,” the department tweeted.

OCSO has made an arrest in the May 9 shooting death of 30-year-old Tyi Faison. Dimity Lamont Pearson, 39, was arrested for 1st Degree Murder w/Firearm. Homicide detectives worked hard to make an arrest in this case. We thank those in the community who helped bring him to justice. pic.twitter.com/vL5ZAci4Ib — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 25, 2021

Pearson was set to appear in court on Tuesday but did not show.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Faison’s three children, two girls and a boy, who all under eight years old.

“A 30-year old mother of three walking home from her job on Mother’s Day was senselessly shot and killed. She leaves behind 2 daughters and son all under the age of 8. The family is doing all they can to comfort, care and provide support to the children through this horrendous tragedy. Tyi was an amazing person with a great smile and sense of humor. The one person Sunshine could always count on was her mother Shovell,” reads the fundraising page.

“While Her mother is doing everything she can for the kids it is putting a major strain on finances and causing her to fear she will not be able to provide a memorial service celebrating her daughter’s life. Thank you for any and all donations. Please pray for strength and guidance as the family as a whole has suffered a great loss.”

The page updated its message when it was revealed Faison had been captured.



“IT IS WITH GREAT PLEASURE THAT I ANNOUNCE THEY HAVE CAUGHT THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS SENSELESS CRIME. Sunshine was layed to rest 5/22 at a service surrounded by family and friends. THANK EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU THAT DONATED. You are truly angels. I am leaving this page open for the kids sake as the needs will be ongoing for the grandmother that will be raising them. THANKYOU again for donations and prayers. Thank the lord.”

At the time of this story’s publication, the family had raised almost $8K of their $20K goal.

