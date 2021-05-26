Jay-Z’s Made in America festival to return to Philadelphia

The festival returns for its 10th anniversary after taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic

With outdoor gatherings and music festivals finally returning, Jay-Z has announced that his Made in America Festival is back on for Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia.

Founded in 2012, the Made in America Festival is celebrating ten years during this year’s festival. With tickets officially on sale with “early bird” pricing, the festival is back after cancelling last year’s date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the lineup has yet to be announced, the show will go on on from Saturday, September 4 to Sunday, September 5.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: Jay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

The Made in America founder and rap icon shared a statement in regards to the musical festival returning this Fall. He explained, “We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments.”

He continued, “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

The announcement marks the festival’s return and shares how the festival will benefit various charities and partnerships. Per Variety, the festival is produced by Roc Nation, and its official charity partner is ACLU of Pennsylvania. Variety also reported that “A portion of the festival’s net proceeds also supports the Arkansas-based REFORM Alliance, a criminal and prison justice reform organization. MIA’s Cause Village, the festival’s philanthropic footprint and hub for social action will also be attendance, again, as it has since 2012.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 03: A view of fireworks as The Chainsmokers perform onstage during the 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival – Day 2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

As theGrio previously reported, Jay-Z is having an incredibly busy 2021. According to a recent announcement, the rapper is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, alongside Tina Turner, Carole King and more.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2021 class is being described as “the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization.” The official ceremony is set to be held this October, a month after the Made in America festival.

To purchase presale tickets and learn more about the festival, head to the official website here.

