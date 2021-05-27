Nude streaker temporarily evades MLB security with help of tube

Some fans say an unnamed streaker at Wednesday's Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Red game delivered the best performance of the night.

In one of the latest episodes of utter foolishness, an unnamed man ran onto a rain-soaked field in D.C.’s National’s Park during Wednesday’s Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds game.

Videos captured by fans in the stands show the streaker brazenly running to the center of the field, taking sips of a beverage as he goes before dumping it over his head. The man ran full speed until he hydroplaned onto a Skittles promotional tarp poster. Undeterred, he sprang up and relished in the cheers from the crowd before trying to hide from security in the tarp’s tube.

“This streaker at the Nats game last night put on an all-time performance in the pouring down rain,” tweeted WBAL anchor Bobby Trosset.

This streaker at the Nats game last night put on an all-time performance in the pouring down rain. pic.twitter.com/M7HahC41BN — Bobby Trosset (@bobbytrosset) May 27, 2021

The eventual capture of the streaker by field security drew boos from the crowd. On Wednesday, the Nationals fan site Federal Baseball shared a photo from the spectacle on its Twitter account saying, “don’t go on the field at #Nationals Park. Ever. We do not promote streakers, or anything like that, but I mean, uhh, we will share this just because …”

Don't go on the field at #Nationals Park. Ever. We do not promote streakers, or anything like that, but I mean, uhh, we will share this just because … (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/UYO9BpTkqW — federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) May 27, 2021

On the Federal Baseball website, writers elaborated on the dangers of streaking while acknowledging how the trespasser stole the show.

“Don’t go on the field during a game. It’s dumb. You’ll get arrested. You might get hurt, or get someone else hurt. It’s not worth it. But if you’re going to do it… well, the streaker the crowd remaining in Nationals Park last night got to witness took over Nats Twitter during the rain delay, before the game was eventually suspended.”

Washington Post Nationals reporter Jesse Dougherty live-tweeted about the wild moment saying, “ there is a nude streaker at Nationals Park who just climbed into the tarp roller. This is a picture that is not zoomed in so, you know, we don’t get too intimate here.” According to Dougherty, fans at the game cheered louder for the streaker “than for the Nationals’ three runs”.

Due to inclement weather, the game was suspended late Wednesday night and resumed on Thursday.

“I’m old enough to remember when people wondered aloud if DC could be a baseball town, wondered if the fans knew what they were doing, etc,” Washington Post baseball writer Chelsea Janes wrote on Twitter. “I’m not saying a streaker means they’ve finally made it, but I am saying hiding in the tarp tube is a pretty creative move.”

I’m old enough to remember when people wondered aloud if DC could be a baseball town, wondered if the fans knew what they were doing, etc. I’m not saying a streaker means they’ve finally made it, but I am saying hiding in the tarp tube is a pretty creative move. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 27, 2021

Nude streaking is obviously inappropriate but many fans have said the unnamed man’s performance was the best of the night.

“Wayment did we just break the streaker color barrier?! Chocolate City is BACK,” tweeted WUSA radio hose Reese Waters.

Wayment did we just break the streaker color barrier?! Chocolate City is BACK pic.twitter.com/Yo02Oo7mN6 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 27, 2021

