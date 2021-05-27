Sterling K. Brown wants you to ‘do it every night’

Exclusive: Brown has partnered with Cascade to encourage people to stop washing dishes by hand and tells theGrio about "finding little small things to make a substantial difference in the world.”

Beloved star of This Is Us Sterling K. Brown recently partnered with Cascade, the detergent brand, to promote the second launch of the “Do It Every Night” initiative.

The campaign is meant to encourage people to stop washing dishes by hand and instead use their dishwashers…every night. Brown sat down with theGrio to discuss how this new initiative will help people save energy and gallons of water.

“It’s been an educational experience for me,” Brown said. “I thought that washing by hand would actually be the more conservative thing to do. Every two minutes that you run your tap, you can use up to four gallons of water.” According to ENERGY STAR, which is a program that promotes energy efficiency, certified dishwashers can use less than four gallons of water per wash cycle.

(Credit: Brown/Cascade)

Brown continued, “It doesn’t even compare over the course of a week. You can save over one hundred gallons of water. Over the course of a year, you can save one hundred and thirty bucks.”

When the quarantine mandate was enforced and millions of Americans were instructed to stay indoors, naturally, water and energy were used more frequently in many homes. It was reported by Phyn that water usage increased by 21% in American homes and the National Bureau of Economic Research revealed that people were spending more than $6 billion while using energy consumption products.

“So much of the lot of life over the past year has been inside the house because of this pandemic. Finding little small things to make a substantial difference in the world,” the two-time Emmy award winner said. “I sleep better knowing that I’m doing my part.”

For the campaign, Brown revealed that living in California – which is a state known for earthquakes in addition to its droughts and wildfires- had contributed to his attentiveness to saving water. “Living out here in California, we go through a routine drought. So the idea to be able to save water to save energy, because you use half the energy that you would normally do by using the dishwasher rather than doing it by hand and to save money.”

(Credit: Brown/Cascade)

Saving the planet isn’t the only thing on Brown’s mind. Father’s Day is coming up next month and the 45-year-old will be hosting a two-hour special with media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Fatherhood is something Brown knows a thing or two about.

Not only is he a father of two sons, whom he shares with his wife and actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, but he also portrays an amazing father of three daughters on NBC’s This Is Us. His idea of what the best example of fatherhood is to not groom them into who the parent wants them to be, but to instead “help them grow into the best version of who they are themselves.”

He explained, “So you’re patient, you’re listening, you’re understanding, you’re watchful because you need to spend time with them in order to figure out who they are. And then you don’t try to make them like their brother or sister or anybody else. You just allow them to flourish by encouraging them in the direction that they already want to go.”

The OWN Spotlight special will honor Black fathers and will share conversations with everyday fathers along with surprise messages from celebrities. If that’s not enough, performances will be featured in the show as well.

The Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood special premieres June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

