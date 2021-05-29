Dozens accuse Denver school board member of sexual assault

Tay Anderson has been under investigation by the school district since April for another sexual assault allegation

A woman has stepped forward with new sexual assault allegations against a member of the Denver Public Schools board.

The Denver Post reported that on Friday, the school district and the Denver Police Department acknowledged new allegations against at-large director, Tay Anderson, after a woman testified earlier in the week before the legislative committee.

“The Board was made aware of testimony at the Colorado Capitol this week and was later informed that the accusations were against Director Tay Anderson. The Denver police are also aware of these accusations,” read an email statement.

Jay Casillas, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department, said they haven’t been contacted by victims but “if someone is a victim, we encourage them to contact Denver Police.”

Mary-Katherine Brooks Fleming, a parent of three students in the district, accused Anderson of being “a sexual predator currently targeting DPS children” in her public testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. Fleming spoke out in support of a bill that would allow victims to sue institutions that employ sexual abusers, according to the outlet.

Rapist in Denver Public Schools, Testimony on SB21-088 https://t.co/eSI5pr1qsv — Coach MK👟/Your Protest Mom ❤️🍪🥛 (@CoachMKFleming) May 26, 2021

According to Brooks Fleming, she was approached by 62 people who shared similar experiences ranging from unwanted touching to “violent acts of rape,” although she didn’t name any victims.

She said that 61 individuals were undocumentation or were recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, with the youngest being 14-years-old.

“Those who came to my home didn’t have health insurance, couldn’t afford emergency rooms, and even if they could, they wanted to avoid mandatory reporters for fear that such an interaction could jeopardize their family,” Brooks Fleming said during her testimony. “It is horrifying to realize that someone had preyed on these children, knowing their silence was guaranteed.”

Christopher Decker, Anderson’s attorney, issued a statement to The Denver Post denying the allegations on behalf of his client.

“Nothing is worse or more unacceptable than the harm caused by sexual assault upon our children, or the related harm caused by not believing those who have been victimized in this way. This is also why false assertions of these horrible crimes act to cheapen and diminish its importance,” Decker wrote.

“It is because of these two truths that responsible people and organizations must carefully investigate such inflammatory claims completely, and with an open and fair process,” said Decker.

Anderson has been under investigation by the school district since April for another sexual assault allegation after the organization Black Lives Matter 5280 posted a statement in March on behalf of the unidentified woman.

On the following day, Anderson issued a public statement on Twitter questioning the motives of the page and the lack of “comprehensive information.”

STATEMENT FROM TAY ANDERSON: pic.twitter.com/FUSwHuQezL — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 27, 2021

“These allegations are gut-wrenching because I have not sexually assaulted anyone. I am not aware of any actions of mine that could be considered or construed as sexual assault,” Anderson said. “I am not aware of any past partners who have considered anything I had done as sexual assault.”

He continued, “Our community deserves leadership that is willing to welcome restorative practices and conversations that address, repair, and affirm our commitment to ending sexual assault and sexual violence. I want to be a apart of that conversation and accountable to the community I serve,” Anderson continued.

