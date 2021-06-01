Dallas rapper Lil Loaded dies at the age of 20

In a recent Instagram post, he shared his certified-gold news and opined that he had "the dopest fanbase on earth."

Dallas rapper Lil Loaded, who had a viral hit in the summer of 2019 with “6locc 6a6y,” has been confirmed dead. While his cause of death has not been announced, Billboard is reporting it was a suicide.

The young rapper, whose legal name is Dashawn Robertson, died Monday. He was 20.

His viral hit earned Robertson a record deal with Epic Records and a gold single, but his career also was rife with controversy.

He was arrested last year in connection with the shooting death of his best friend, Khalil Walker, then indicted on a manslaughter charge of the 18-year-old. The rapper’s lawyer told The Dallas Morning News there was no malice in the shooting incident.

Attorney Ashkan Mehryari described his client’s death as “very tragic” and said that he didn’t see it coming. Robertson, he maintained, had a “very bright and promising music career ahead of him.”

He was facing a hearing in advance of his shooting case; however, his attorney said he was not overly concerned about it.

In a 2019 interview, Robertson told XXL he grew up in San Bernardino, California before moving to Dallas, revealing that he grew up listening to and inspired by singer Lyfe Jennings, in particular, of whom his mother was a fan.

He said he loves listening to music and named several rappers who influenced him. When asked why he is going “blow up,” Robertson said, “I am me, I’m doing my own wave and doing my own style. In a few years, I’ma have 60 rappers on my wave. When you can’t fall into a category, you got to blow, especially if it’s good.”

Robertson’s latest release was “Hard Times,” featuring Hotboii, off the 2020 Criptape mixtape.

