Actress Alexandra Shipp comes out publicly: ‘It feels incredible’

"Today I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine. I get to be exactly who I want to be," Shipp wrote on Instagram.

Alexandra Shipp has plenty to be proud about this June. In a recent Instagram post, the actress officially came out to her fans and followers, writing in her caption, “It feels incredible.”

From starring in hit films like Love, Simon, the X-Men series, and Straight Outta Compton, Shipp is one of the most in-demand young actresses in Hollywood. In a recent Instagram post, Shipp opened up to her many fans about her personal life, revealing on the second day of Pride month that she herself is a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Alexandra Shipp attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

In a post that now has over 30,000 likes, the actress opened up about her journey with her sexuality, revealing that she “denied” her true self for a long time. She wrote in the caption, “🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤍🌈 Hi. I didn’t come out until I was 28. Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied. I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late. I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared.”

She then opened up about the toll being so “scared” took on her, writing that it was “exhausting.”

She explained, “It’s exhausting being scared all the time. It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be. Today I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine. I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY F–KING DAY and it feels incredible!! It’s never too late to be you. If I don’t work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me.”

Ending on an uplifting note, finished the caption writing, “I KNOW multiple someone’s love me and I’m so fortunate and grateful for the love they show me on a daily basis. I’m not denying anything anymore. I’m not scared anymore. I have #pride in who I am and what I’m doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me.”

Shipp was hit up with plenty of love and support in the comments of her pictures, including many LGBTQ+ celebrities. Her Love, Simon co-star Keiynan Lonsdale shared some love and support with rainbow, heart, and diamond emojis, and pop star Hayley Kiyoko commented with some clapping emojis. Shipp recently appeared in Kiyoko’s latest music video as her love interest.

