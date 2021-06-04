Couple accused of killings in 2 states now linked to murder in 3rd state

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, facing murder charges in South Carolina and Missouri, are suspects in another killing.

A real-life Bonnie and Clyde couple is accused of killing people in three states.

Tyler Terry, 26, and his 34-year-old girlfriend, Adrienne Simpson, have already been charged with two counts of murder in South Carolina, as well as two counts of murder in Missouri. Now, they are suspects in a fatal shooting in Tennessee.

Tyler Terry (left) and Adrienne Simpson (right) have been charged with two counts of murder in South Carolina, as well as two counts of murder in Missouri. Now, they are suspects in a fatal shooting in Tennessee. (Chester County Detention Center)

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey told The Herald investigators from Memphis came to South Carolina to meet with detectives in his office about the couple. State Law Enforcement Division agents also sat in on that meeting, where officers identified Terry and Simpson as suspects in a May 17 shooting.

A tweet from the Memphis Police Department noted that “At 1:59 am, [on May 17] officers responded to a man-down call at Scheibler & Priscilla. One unresponsive male was located in the roadway. The victim did not survive his injures (sic).”

A tip line was established in Memphis, but the department has declined to comment on how the couple was identified.

The city of Memphis is on the route that Terry and Simpson are believed to have traveled from South Carolina.

A local news report notes that Chester County deputies encountered Terry and Simpson outside of a closed restaurant and said the couple attempted to flee in a vehicle, resulting in a 20-mile car chase in which they were ultimately arrested.

Both Terry and Simpson have been denied bail in South Carolina. Both are being charged with the murder of Simpson’s husband, Eugene, in Chester County. Terry has also been charged with two other shootings, including another fatal shooting in York, S.C.

Terry has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and other weapons and burglary charges, while his Simpson has been charged with accessory to murder and several weapons violations in South Carolina. They are facing additional charges in Missouri and may be extradited to Tennessee to face charges in that state.

The couple is believed to be responsible for the shooting of a 71-year-old woman and a doctor in Missouri, as well as a road rage incident in St. Louis County, where it is believed they shot into the car of a motorist.

