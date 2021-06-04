Donald Trump Jr. selling $500 video messages after joining Cameo

“Have a great one, truly appreciate the support and I hope to see you at a MAGA rally in the near future. Happy birthday buddy!“ Trump wrote in one post.

Loading the player...

Donald Trump Jr. is now offering personalized video messages to people through Cameo.

According to Trump’s Cameo profile page, the executive vice president at The Trump Organization sells videos for $500 each. He also offers direct messages to fans for $19.99.

Cameo is an online platform that allows everyone from celebrities to social media influencers to everyday people to share tailored video messages to supporters and fans. Creators are able to set their own prices and decide on whether or not they want to complete a request, Business Insider reports.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Trump’s profile is listed under the “activist” category on Cameo. His bio reads in part, “Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Businessman, Political Commentator and #1 NYT Bestselling author.”

The former president’s son has already posted multiple Cameo videos where he shares congratulations messages, happy birthday wishes and general greetings. He also makes MAGA references and includes rhetoric in support of his father’s agenda.

On Wednesday, Trump made claims to Fox News that his family accumulated “tens of millions of dollars” worth of legal bills tied to a criminal investigation, PEOPLE reports.

The New York Attorney General’s office told PEOPLE last month that The Trump Organization is involved in at least one ongoing criminal investigation connected to its past dealings. The organization denies any wrongdoing, according to PEOPLE.

Amid the ongoing investigation, people took to social media to share their dislike for Trump’s Cameo venture.

“So pathetic that Donald Trump Jr. is on Cameo. Book me on Cameo,” actor and comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted.

So pathetic that Donald Trump Jr. is on Cameo. Book me on Cameo. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 4, 2021

“Donald Trump Jr. is on Cameo and you can bet there’s a prosecutor out there wondering if it would be worth $500 to send a request for a short video of him confessing to all of his financial crimes,” Twitter user @BoozyBadger wrote.

(Credit: Cameo)

Meanwhile, some Cameo users are thrilled about this new offering. Some even left reviews on Trump’s new page sharing their appreciation, as listed on his profile.

In one birthday greeting video, Trump tied in self-promotion and used the video to encourage a Cameo client to come out to future MAGA events.

“Steve, this is Donald Trump Jr.,” he said. “Nicole and the kids tell me that you are a huge fan of my father, myself, the family, the MAGA movement…More importantly you’re also an avid turkey hunter, deer hunter and outdoorsman, and I just want to say that’s awesome.”

He went on to congratulate the individual on turning 47.

“I want to wish you a happy birthday, I hope that you’re getting outdoors and even though we’re sort of in the off season, maybe you’re into fishing as well,” Trump said.

The video is all of 38 seconds long.

“Have a great one, truly appreciate the support and I hope to see you at a MAGA rally in the near future. Happy birthday buddy!“ Trump concluded.

Trump’s bio states that he will donate a portion of proceeds to Shadow Warriors Project. Shadow Warriors Project supports military contractors and it is not clear how much of the proceeds will be donated, PEOPLE reports.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

