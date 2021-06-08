Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin surprise Robert Kraft with Bentley

The men, with Kraft, are all co-founders of the criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance, along with a group of other activists.

On Saturday, Jay-Z and Meek Mill, along with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, gifted New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a Bentley for his 80th birthday.

In a now-viral video, Rubin presents Kraft with the blue two-door Bentley, saying they wanted to get their friend the gift after he had gone “all in” on his new home. Kraft appeared to be in shock and asked, “How did the fudge did you get it?” He said it was a car he had his eye on.

Rapper-mogul Jay-Z (left), Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin (center) and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (right) attend last January’s Roc Nation The Brunch in Los Angeles. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The four men are all co-founders of the criminal justice reform organization REFORM Alliance, along with news commentator Van Jones, Brooklyn Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai, Vista Equity Partners CEO and founder Robert F. Smith, Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Michael Novogratz, Third Point CEO and founder Daniel Loeb and Arnold Ventures’ Laura Arnold, who Rubin also named as part of the gift.

REFORM Alliance aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create sustained pathways to work and wellbeing.

But the gift to Kraft hasn’t exactly been well-received on social media. Many fans of Meek Mill shared supportive flames emojis under his Instagram post of the video. However, others questioned why he would purchase such a present for the billionaire. Comments on it have since been restricted.

On Twitter, the backlash was much harsher.

Writer Britni Danielle reminded Twitter users of when the Philadelphia rapper wasn’t so generous to a group of youngsters. “Meek gave those young Black kids selling water $20 (and WAAAAY too many people #onhere rationalized it),” she wrote. “WTF is this????? Robert Kraft owns a whole NFL team.”

The moment in question happened late last year when Mill posted a video of himself giving five young kids who were selling water $20. When he offered the bill to one child, he told them to share it.

“Meek mill gave those lil hustling kids $20 & bought Robert Kraft a Bentley. there is no bigger cornball alive,” one user wrote, while another mentioned that Kraft helped Mill get out of prison in 2018.

