Clyburn says he will seek re-election in 2022

"Hell yes," said Clyburn

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn made it clear that he intends on staying put in Congress.

When asked by The Post and Courier on Thursday if he will run for reelection next year, he responded, “Not just yes, but hell yes.”

Clyburn, 80, has represented the South Carolina Sixth Congressional District since 1993.

According to POLITICO, Clyburn, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have not made plans to relinquish their current positions. When asked by CNN if he’d be in support of Pelosi staying in her post as House Speaker, he replied, “Yep.”

He did not give a direct answer when asked if he’d seek Pelosi’s position should she choose to step down for good, saying, “Good Lord, I was born and raised in South Carolina, you got to know I spent all my life contemplating. I’m still contemplating.”

Clyburn appeared on MSNBC last week and responded to Senator Joe Manchin‘s defense of the congressional filibuster and Manchin’s supposed intention to vote against the Democrats on voting reform measures.

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn (left) had some choice words for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (right) for being the only Democratic senator not to co-sponsor the For The People Act. (Photos by DNCC via Getty Images and Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images)

“Senator Manchin is misrepresenting to the public exactly what’s going on here,” he said about Manchin’s op-ed. “He is not voting against HR1 when he proposes to continue this filibuster.”

He adds that Machin shouldn’t be allowing 60 votes to be required for a final vote.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster,” Machin wrote.

“For as long as I have the privilege of being your U.S. senator, I will fight to represent the people of West Virginia, to seek bipartisan compromise no matter how difficult, and to develop the political bonds that end divisions and help unite the country we love,” Manchin continued.

