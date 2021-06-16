Ciara, Russell Wilson officially open Why Not You Academy

The freshman class of 100 is set to open the Washington state school this fall

Russell Wilson and Ciara are already a power couple due to their mutual accomplishments. But now they have a chance to directly impact those that come after them.

The couple’s Why Not You Foundation announced on Wednesday the official opening of a charter high school in De Moines, Washington, a Seattle suburb.

They call the project a “a long-time dream,” per The News Tribune last year.

The freshman class of 100 will begin classes this fall.

The Why Not You Academy “will operate as a tuition-free public high school in full accordance with the Washington state charter school law, and offer a unique, personalized approach and a high-quality education option for students and families in the Des Moines community,” per the announcement.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 5th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Wilsons will partner with Seattle-based charter-school leaders Scott Canfield and Garth Reeves but will not be involved in the day to day running of the school.

“By providing students with access to innovative and equitable education opportunities they deserve, Why Not You Academy will equip today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

In a statement through their foundation, Wilson and Ciara said: “We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all.”

Wilson created the Why Not You non profit foundation in 2014. It focuses on educating children, health, fighting poverty and empowerment.

The couple’s announcement concludes with: “This school is a longtime dream of ours and it was important for us to find a way to combine traditional classroom learning with community and mentorship-based activities, in order to prepare kids for the real world. Why Not You is based on the idea that it can start with one and our hope is that this school will be the first of many.”

The public high school will also be tuition-free. The Super Bowl champ and Grammy-Award-winning singer announced the opening of the academy on their respective Instagram accounts.

“WHY NOT YOU ACADEMY is here! We dreamed & talked about opening a school together the first day we met! We are blessed to say it’s officially here. To be able to help kids dreams come true is such a blessing. @ciara @wnyacademy #WhyNotYou,” Wilson captioned an array of photos taken at the school.

Ciara also took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“It’s always amazing when you see your BIG DREAM or VISION come to life, and it’s always special to get to do it with you @DangeRussWilson! There’s no greater feeling than being able to provide an opportunity to further a child’s education through our @wnyacademy!,” wrote the singer alongside a video at the school.

“So much fun surprising and speaking with some of the founding students of the WNYA. Dreams really do come true! #WhyNotYou @WhyNotYouFDN #LevelUp.”

