Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book ‘The Bench’ No. 1 on NYT Best Sellers list

It was released days after the birth of the Duchess of Sussex's daughter with her prince spouse.

The new children’s book written by Meghan Markle, the America-born Duchess of Sussex, has hit number-one on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

The Bench started as a poem for Markle’s spouse, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. According to the couple’s Archewell website, it “expanded into a children’s book with imagery that captures moments of love and shared experiences between a diverse group of fathers and sons.” Accompanying Markle’s words “are watercolor illustrations by Christian Robinson that bring the gentleness and joy to life.”

Copies of Meghan Markle’s book “The Bench” sit on display in Europe’s largest bookstore Waterstones Piccadilly in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In a post titled, Thanks to You, “The Bench” is a #1 “New York Times” Bestseller, Markle wrote, “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere. In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values.”

“Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike,” she continued. “Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”

Duchess and Duke of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed their first child, a daughter. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Bench was released just four days after the birth of the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana. Due to her pregnancy, Markle did not promote it. Still, the book succeeded without interviews and television features.

The Times notes that Robinson’s soft watercolor illustrations capture inclusive images of fathers, including Black and white dads, a Sikh dad in a turban, a military father and one in a wheelchair.

The overall message of Markle’s book is that while life can be happy and sad, fathers can be present for it all.

