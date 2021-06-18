Byron Allen, Michael B. Jordan, Nipsey Hussle to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The three are among a Walk of Fame class of performers in music, TV, film and a new sports category.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection panel has announced the list of celebrities that will be honored with a star on the legendary pathway next year.

Popular actor Michael B. Jordan, late rapper Nipsey Hussle and TheGrio founder Byron Allen are among those who will get a star next year. Acting veterans Holly Robinson Peele, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Kenan Thompson will also join the 2022 class, as will music artists The Black Eyed Peas and DJ Khaled.

Joining the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars list in 2022 are (from left) Byron Allen, Michael B. Jordan and late rapper Nipsey Hussle, officials announced. (Photos by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Legendary film star Carrie Fisher and director Francis Ford Coppola will also be added.

The recipients are chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” radio personality Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, told Variety. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The list for 2022 features 38 performers in music, television, film and a new sports category that will award Michael Strahan.

Ryan Peete, daughter of Robinson Peete and ex-NFLer Rodney Peete, shared a loving message to her mom about the honor on Twitter, writing, “my mom is getting a star on the Hollywood walk of fame 💖 I’m so proud of you mom you inspire me every day I love you.”

Other honorees include Parliament-Funkadelic king George Clinton, longtime vocalist and former Detroit councilwoman Martha Reeves, singer Ashanti, plus acting vets Salma Hayek, Helen Hunt, Ricky Gervais, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Macaulay Culkin.

Legendary television performers Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. will also receive stars.

Celebrities who are selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor have two years to schedule the ceremony to unveil their star. The announcement for the ceremonies is typically announced 10 days before the event.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame official website, the man credited with the idea for creating a Walk of Fame was E. M. Stuart, who served in 1953 as the volunteer president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

He proposed the walk as a means to “maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world.”

