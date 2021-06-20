Celebrities like Vanessa Bryant, Ciara celebrate Father’s Day on social media

In honor of Father’s Day, celebrities have flocked to social media with sincere posts and pictures to celebrate the fathers in their lives.

Singer Ciara shared a photo of her husband Russell Wilson and their children on Instagram and honored him for “always loving, always caring,” and always being there.

“Everyday I get to see the power of God’s love through how you love our children, and how dedicated you are to seeing them grow to be everything God’s called them to be! We love you so much! You are our Rock! Happy Fathers Day Baby @DangeRussWilson! ❤️”

Tina Lawson honored her husband, actor Richard Lawson, son-in-law Jay-Z, and Kelly Rowland’s husband Tim Spoon in separate posts on Instagram.

In her post to her husband, she shared photos of his children Bianca Lawson and Ricky Lawson with the caption, “You are the biological father of these two incredible humans @rickylawson_ @biancajasminelawson but you have thousands of kids that you have poured love and wisdom into and advised! Including your students and our Tina’s Angels and Richards Warriors. They all have love and respect for you 🙏🏽Happy Father’s Day❤️”

In a post in honor of Father’s Day, Nick Cannon, 40, announced that he’s expecting his fourth child in a year, a son with model Alyssa Scott, which will be his 7th overall, according to PEOPLE. This news comes days after he welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

The professional DJ shared a video of her cradling her twins with the caption, “✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys.”

Desiree Lindstrom, the fiancé of the late rap icon DMX, shared a video of him and their son Exodus singing the ABCs. She called him, “the best father a mother could ask for when it comes to her child.”

“SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE…! Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands-on, incredible father,” she said in the caption. “I thank God that @exodus_simmons1 had a father like you! I appreciate every moment you had spent with Exodus.”

Debbie Allen shared a photo of her hugging her late father Dr. Andrew A. Allen: “Happy Father’s Day to my Daddy, Dr. Andrew A. Allen. We miss you! ❤️❤️❤️”

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, NBA icon Kobe Bryant with a photo of him and their four daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri calling him “the best girl dad.”

“Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever,” she said in the caption. “Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB ❤️”

Their eldest daughter Natalia also paid tribute to her beloved father with a picture of him pushing her on the swing: “Happy Father’s Day! I love you Dad♥️”

