Record-breaking runner Sha’Carri Richardson says her birth mother has died

Richardson just secured her place at the Tokyo Olympics

Loading the player...

While Sha’Carri Richardson celebrated her victorious win at the Olympics trials on Saturday, she also revealed that her birth mother died last week.

Richardson, 21, a Dallas native, dominated the 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in 10.64 seconds, and again in the final with 10.86 seconds, securing her place at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Today reported.

This ❤️



Sha'Carri Richardson embraces her family after qualifying for her first Olympic Games.#TrackFieldTrials21 | #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/4nvDFi2iYD — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) June 20, 2021

After her victory, the LSU college student ran into the stands to embrace her grandmother. When asked by NBC about the emotional moment, she spoke briefly about her mother’s death and how her family has kept her “grounded.”

“This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I’m still here,” she said.

When asked by the reporter to repeat what she said, she responded, “I’m still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away, and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through.”

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women’s 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y’all see me on this track and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis,” she continued.

Richardson, one of the fastest women in America, spoke openly about her relationship with her grandmother, and wanting her to witness her success as an athlete.

“My grandmother is my heart. My grandmother is my superwoman,” Richardson told USA Today. “Honestly, that was one of my biggest goals in life — to have her see me compete in one of the highest levels, and be successful.”

ESPN reported that Richardson turned professional after a decorated freshman year at LSU where she earned the 2019 NCAA title in the 100-meter and recorded the second-fastest time at the event this year. She set the sixth-fastest time in history at the Miramar Invitational in April with 10.72 seconds, which has since been surpassed by Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, who set 10.63 seconds earlier this month.

“I’m a f**king Olympian!”



Sha’Carri Richardson is headed to Tokyo 👏



pic.twitter.com/iGBSGnR2uB — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) June 20, 2021

After the victory, she proudly said in an interview, “I just want the world to know that I’m that girl. That every time I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach, my support team believe I can do, and the talent that God blessed me to have..”

On social media, supporters including comedian KevOnStage praised Richardson. He tweeted, “I only want the Olympics to happen because of Sha’Carri Richardson.”

I only want the Olympics to happen because of Sha'Carri Richardson. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) June 20, 2021

Director Matthew A. Cherry retweeted photos of Simone Biles and Richardson, saying, “The fact hat Sha’Carri Richardson did this point while still running full speed and still won by a lot >>>>>”

The fact that Sha'Carri Richardson did this point while still running full speed and still won by a lot >>>>> https://t.co/JIpjRGT6e3 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 20, 2021

Teen Vogue executive editor Dani Kwateng commented, “Ok now I’m crying. I’m rooting for Sha’Carri Richardson #Olympics2021.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!