Bryon Allen’s Entertainment Studios launches court series ‘We the People with Judge Lauren Lake’

The new show with the popular judge kicks off in fall of 2022

Judge Lauren Lake is headed to Bryon Allen‘s Entertainment Studios.

The host of Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court is embarking on a new journey with a series titled, We the People With Judge Lauren Lake. The daily one-hour syndicated court series will be available to broadcast TV and global cable, network, and digital platforms. It kicks off in the fall of 2022.

“I am very excited about We the People With Judge Lauren Lake and I’m thrilled to be working with Byron Allen,” said Judge Lake, per a press release. “Byron’s creative vision and commitment to creating high-quality television programs and networks is unparalleled in this industry. I am enthusiastic and highly confident that we will deliver another first-class television court series.”

The family lawyer and legal analyst is known for her nationally syndicated Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, the series that helped families resolve legal issues around DNA test results. The daytime series recently came to an end after seven seasons.

In 2019, the show took home an Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

Lake’s candid relationship advice was one of the elements to her success. Back in 2019, during an interview with Moms.com, she suggested being honest with a child about divorce.

“I think one of the best things you can let your children know is that adults sometimes have to do what they believe is best for the entire family – and what’s best may not be exactly what they want, but it is up to the adults in the family to make the right decision. Assure them it is not their fault, and they didn’t cause it,” said Lake.

She added: “You can tell them that sometimes it is best for mom and dad to live apart. Be adamant that the love you and your ex share for the child hasn’t changed, only your relationship and living arrangements. It’s important to reassure the child that you are still a family and will always be a family.”

Loyal supporters of the series were known for heading to social media to comment on viral moments.

“This is another appreciation post of Judge Lauren Lake. #PaternityCourt,” tweeted a viewer.

“We at Allen Media Group are beyond elated to add We the People With Judge Lauren Lake to our already stellar portfolio of court shows,” Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios said, according to the release.

“Emmy Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, and Judge Glenda Hatchett,” Allen added.

Lake also announced the news via her Instagram page:

“To God Be the Glory!!🙏🏾Coming 2022! We the People with Judge Lauren Lake! 👩🏾‍⚖️Thank you @realbyronallen and @esglobalmedia for this incredible opportunity!! Court is back in session Family!🙌🏾 Won’t He do it?? #laurenlakelimitless #limitlesspossibilities #court #courtshow #Hesstillonthethrone,” she captioned alongside an image announcing the new series.

The court show will join Entertainment Studios’ other court series – America’s Court With Judge Ross, The Verdict With Judge Hatchett, Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez, Justice With Judge Mablean, and Supreme Justice With Judge Karen.

