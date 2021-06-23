House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s one-on-one with theGrio’s April Ryan

EXCLUSIVE: Pelosi shares her thoughts on Capitol insurrection and options she is considering to investigate the depth of the domestic terrorist attack

Loading the player...

Capitol rioters began to receive sentencing for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Congress on Wednesday.

Just hours before a member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty to conspiracy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walked the halls of the Capitol building with theGrio’s White House Correspondent and D.C. Bureau Chief April Ryan.

In the exclusive interview, the Speaker shared her thoughts on the siege of “the People’s House” and options she is considering to investigate the depth of the event that highlighted domestic terrorism as a top-ranking national security threat.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!