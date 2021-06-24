Colman Domingo stars in new ‘Candyman’ trailer

The film was initially set to premiere in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Loading the player...

Get ready to say his name. A thrilling new trailer for the upcoming slasher film Candyman has just dropped with Colman Domingo narrating the clip that stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and more.

Initially set to be released in 2020, Candyman is a reboot directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele. It is finally making its way to audiences this summer.

With a story written by Peele, the reboot has been described as a “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 film. Starring some of the hottest new talents in Hollywood right now (Watchmen’s Mateen II and Wandavision‘s Parris), the film is sure to be one of the hottest movies to bless theaters this summer.

(Credit: Youtube: Candyman – Official Trailer 2 (Universal Pictures)

The trailer follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) as he tries to uncover the terrifying mystery of the Candyman. Filled with plenty of scary jump shots, thrills and screams, the trailer lets viewers into the frightening world of the film while still leaving them wanting more.

As theGrio previously reported, like many films in 2020, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of movie theater releases.

Director Nia DaCosta took to social media at the time to explain the decision, writing, “We made Candyman to be seen in theaters. Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories–how they shape each other, how they shape us. It’s about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it.”

She continued to explain, “We wanted the horror and humanity of Candyman to be experienced in a collective, a community, so we’re pushing Candyman to next year, to ensure that everyone can see the film, in theaters, and share in that experience.”

Check out the official synopsis from Universal below:

“For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

Candyman is set to premiere in theaters on August 27.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!