Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to receive honors at 2022 Academy Awards

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society," Academy president David Rubin said.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will receive honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Jan. 15, 2022.

Per Variety, Glover, who currently serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, will also receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his lifelong efforts advocating for justice and human rights.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

The Honorary Oscar Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

“Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers. Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

Jackson has appeared in more than 100 films and received an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in Pulp Fiction. His film credits also include Star Wars, Coming to America, Do the Right Thing, Snakes on A Plane, A Time to Kill, Eve’s Bayou, Shaft, and playing Nick Fury for the Disney Marvel franchise.

It was recently announced that Spelman College plans to name its Performing Arts Center after Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson.

“The love that both LaTanya and Sam continue to exhibit for Spelman since their time on stage decades ago is heartwarming,” said Spelman President Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell in a recent news release.

“These living legends met and acted together on stage on our campus. Their dedication to their artistry will leave a legacy that will inspire students in the Atlanta University Center for years to come.”

The Hollywood power couple met while LaTanya was a student at Spelman College and Samuel was studying at Morehouse College. They also performed leading roles with the Morehouse Spelman Players on Spelman’s theatrical stage in the 1970s.

Per the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the Jackson’s donated an undisclosed amount to Spelman for the center’s renovation project, which is expected to be completed by 2023.

Spelman College announced on Twitter that the “renovated theater, lobby, dressing rooms and supporting areas” will be named the “LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Performing Arts Center.” Other contributors to the center’s renovation include Bank of America, David Rockefeller Jr., and Geroge Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson through their Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation.

“We’re pleased to support Spelman College as it inspires, trains, and develops the next generation of leaders, from entrepreneurship to the arts, with a commitment that aligns with our focus on advancing racial equality and economic opportunity,” said Anne Finucane, vice chairman for Bank of America.

“We believe that when the power of the arts is combined with the longstanding traditions of Spelman, it yields excellence, and we’re honored to be a part of this important work.”

The Jacksons are also producers of the acclaimed documentary Enslaved streaming now on EPIX.

