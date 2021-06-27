2021 BET Awards: The entire winners list (updating)

Here are all the winners at this year's BET Awards which will update through the show

The 2021 BET Awards returned to TV screens across the country on Sunday night. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show featured high-energy performances, celebrity sightings, and tributes to fallen legends.

Major performances from Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin and a special tribute to DMX curated by Swizz Beatz were among some of the show’s highlights.

Check out the full winners list, below:

Album of the Year

Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle

King’s Disease — Nas

Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER

Jazmine Sullivan attends the BET Awards 2021 on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Good News — Megan Thee Stallion

Blame it on Baby — DaBaby

After Hours — The Weeknd

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak – Silk Sonic – WINNER

Marsai Martin (C) and (L-R) Best Group award winners Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic pose during the BET Awards 2021 on June 27, 2021. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Best Collaboration

“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” — DJ Khaled ft. Drake

“What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

“Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby

“For the Night” — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby – WINNER

Lil Baby attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Pop Smoke

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award at the BET Awards 2021. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Latto

Saweetie

Video of the Year

“Up” — Cardi B

“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Do It” — Chloe x Halle

“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake ft. Lil Durk

“Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon –WINNER

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

“In Jesus Name” — Bebe Winans

“Never Lost” — Cece Winans

“Hold Us Together” — H.E.R.

“Strong God” — Kirk Franklin

“Thank You For It All” — Marvin Sapp

“Touch From You” — Tamela Mann

BET Her Award

“So Done” — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid

“Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper

“Anti Queen” — Bri Steves

“Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle

“Rooted” — Ciara ft. Ester Dean

“Good Days” — Sza

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura — France

Burna Boy — Nigeria – WINNER

Burna Boy attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania

Emicida — Brazil

Headie One — United Kingdom

Wizkid — Nigeria

Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom

Youssopha — France

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”



Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”



DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”



Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”



Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”



Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)” – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)



Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress

Andra Day – WINNER

Andra Day accepts the Best Actress award onstage at the BET Awards 2021 on June 27, 2021. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)



Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Naomi Osaka – WINNER

Naomi Osaka during Day One of the 2021 French Open on May 30, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award:

Lebron James – WINNER

Kyrie Irving

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner

Arlo Parks — United Kingdom

Bramsito — France

Elaine — South Africa

MC Dricka — Brazil

Ronisia — France

Tems — Nigeria

