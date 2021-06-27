2021 BET Awards: The entire winners list (updating)
Here are all the winners at this year's BET Awards which will update through the show
The 2021 BET Awards returned to TV screens across the country on Sunday night. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show featured high-energy performances, celebrity sightings, and tributes to fallen legends.
Major performances from Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin and a special tribute to DMX curated by Swizz Beatz were among some of the show’s highlights.
Check out the full winners list, below:
Album of the Year
Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle
King’s Disease — Nas
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER
Good News — Megan Thee Stallion
Blame it on Baby — DaBaby
After Hours — The Weeknd
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak – Silk Sonic – WINNER
Best Collaboration
“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
“Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” — DJ Khaled ft. Drake
“What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
“Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby
“For the Night” — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby – WINNER
Pop Smoke
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Latto
Saweetie
Video of the Year
“Up” — Cardi B
“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
“Do It” — Chloe x Halle
“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake ft. Lil Durk
“Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon –WINNER
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
“In Jesus Name” — Bebe Winans
“Never Lost” — Cece Winans
“Hold Us Together” — H.E.R.
“Strong God” — Kirk Franklin
“Thank You For It All” — Marvin Sapp
“Touch From You” — Tamela Mann
BET Her Award
“So Done” — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid
“Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper
“Anti Queen” — Bri Steves
“Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle
“Rooted” — Ciara ft. Ester Dean
“Good Days” — Sza
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura — France
Burna Boy — Nigeria – WINNER
Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania
Emicida — Brazil
Headie One — United Kingdom
Wizkid — Nigeria
Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom
Youssopha — France
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)” – WINNER
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Best Movie
- Coming 2 America
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- One Night in Miami
- Soul
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress
Andra Day – WINNER
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
- Aldis Hodge
- Chadwick Boseman
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Eddie Murphy
- Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award:
- Alex R. Hibbert
- Ethan Hutchison
- Lonnie Chavis
- Marsai Martin
- Michael Epps
- Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
- Naomi Osaka – WINNER
- A’ja Wilson
- Candace Parker
- Claressa Shields
- Serena Williams
- Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award:
- Lebron James – WINNER
- Kyrie Irving
- Patrick Mahomes
- Russell Westbrook
- Russell Wilson
- Stephen Curry
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
- Bree Runway, United Kingdom — Winner
- Arlo Parks — United Kingdom
- Bramsito — France
- Elaine — South Africa
- MC Dricka — Brazil
- Ronisia — France
- Tems — Nigeria
