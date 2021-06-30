Rapper Coi Leray calls out critics of her petite frame: ‘Is it a sin to be thin’

The rapper took to her Twitter account after social media flooded with comments on her body after her appearance at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet.

Loading the player...

Coi Leray is clapping back at her haters. The rapper took to social media to call out critics of her petite frame, writing, “Is it a sin to be thin?”

Celebrities are constantly subject to the public’s opinions about them, especially when it comes to their bodies. The one place where celebs get the most critiques hurled at them is the red carpet, which is exactly where rapper Leray found herself on Sunday night.

While attending the 2021 BET Awards, the rapper took to the red carpet in a revealing orange and black ensemble. While she certainly rocked it, some fans seemed to take issue with the rapper’s petite frame on social media.

Coi Leray attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The rapper took to Twitter to immediately call out some of her haters. She wrote in a tweet, “My body is always trending. I don’t understand.” She then wrote, “Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand.”

My body is always trending. I don’t understand — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) June 28, 2021

Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand 😂🤔 — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) June 28, 2021

In her last tweet referencing her critics, she wrote, “In the Bible is it a Sin to be thin? Help me understand.” Luckily, she has many supporters and fans on her side cheering her on. One user wrote, “People are just so hateful, nasty, and hypocritical! You look absolutely beautiful just the way you are.”

Another fan, sharing similar sentiments, wrote, “Nah baby, coming from one thin woman to another, YOU are beautiful just the way you are. GOD made you, be proud of who you are and ignore the ones who wish they had your confidence.”

(L-R) Pressa and Coi Leray attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Leray shared a picture of her time at the BET Awards red carpet with her boyfriend Pressa on Instagram. In the caption, she shared her gratitude for being able to attend the star-studded event.

She wrote, “Congratulations to all nominees and winners. Blessed to be apart of history and most importantly, major shout out to @queenlatifah. Your a huge inspiration and want to congratulate you on your lifetime achievement award. I witnessed a part of history yesterday and I’m thankful for that 🙏 blessings 💫 .”

Leray was also nominated for Best New Artist at the ceremony. She shared in an interview on the red carpet, “I knew that this time was coming, I just didn’t know when, you know?” She continued, “I want everybody to know hard work pays off and patience is a virtue.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!