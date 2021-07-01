Young Thug to star in Tiffany Haddish-produced musical ‘Throw It Back’

The upcoming film is described as a "dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of Southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms"

Young Thug is brushing off his acting skills! The rapper has been announced to star in the Tiffany Haddish-produced musical film, Throw it Back.

According to Deadline, the Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter is joining a project in the works from Haddish’s She Ready Productions and Feigco Entertainment. The film is described as a dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of Southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms“ and will star Shahadi Wright Joseph, known for her roles in Them and Us.

The film will mark Young Thug’s official acting debut, and will he will also executive produce the film and oversee the musical’s soundtrack.

Young Thug performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

Per the official synopsis from Deadline: “Throw It Back follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight. The film is a dance-filled musical dramedy set to a soundtrack of southern hip hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.”

Shahadi Wright Joseph attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wright took to Instagram to celebrate the rapper’s involvement in the project on Wednesday morning. The actress also shared her excitement with her own announcement two weeks ago.

She wrote in the post, “👀 big tingz ah gwan!! blessings pon blessings!!😁” in a post that has over 4,000 likes.

Shadae Lamar Smith is directing the project and co-wrote the script with Rochée Jeffrey. Haddish herself is also set to play a supporting role in the upcoming film, which is also produced by Paul Feig, known for directing hits like Bridesmaids.

Smith also took to Instagram to celebrate the casting announcement, especially their excitement to be working with Young Thug.

Smith wrote in the caption of the celebratory post, “A Dream to be working with @thuggerthugger1. This is in addition to my already dope cast of artists @tiffanyhaddish and @shahadi. Super excited about the journey my team and i are embarking on. Much love to my co-writer and producer @i.am.rochee for going for it and producers @laura_fischer_11 and @ethlynnor for pulling this together w/ @thezoedennis . 🙏🏿❤️🙏🏿.”

