Marjorie Taylor Greene compares death of George Floyd to Ashli Babbitt

"Everyone deserves to know who killed her," Greene said.

Loading the player...

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has sparked outrage after comparing the death of White House insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt to the death of George Floyd.

Speaking to Greg Kelly Wednesday night during an interview with Newsmax, the controversial lawmaker reacted to former President Donald Trump’s defense of the white Americans who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, including his comments on Babbitt’s death.

“If this country can demand justice for someone like George Floyd,” Greene said, “then we can certainly demand justice for Ashli Babbitt and everyone deserves to know who killed her … we need to know who it is.”

Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran, was one of the thousands of Trump supporters who participated in the violent Capitol riots on Jan. 6. She was shot by a Capitol police officer while climbing through a broken window that led to the Speaker’s Lobby. She reportedly died wearing a Trump flag as a cape.

The far-right has decided she is MAGA’s first martyr. Green called her a “passionate patriot.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at an America First Rally also attended by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on May 27, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. The two Republicans, among the most outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump, are co-hosting a cross-country series of rallies. ​(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

“And nobody knows who that man was,” Trump said in a new interview in reference to the officer who shot Babbitt, as reported by Mediaite. “If that were the opposite way, that man would be all over, that man would be the most well known.”

Trump believes he knows the identity of the officer, adding, “but the person who shot Ashli Babbitt, boom, right through the head, boom, there was no reason for that.”

Babbitt’s family is suing to force Washington, D.C., to reveal the police officer’s identity who fatally shot her during the invasion. Per CNBC, they want “well above $10 million” from the U.S. Capitol Police. The civil suit comes after the Department of Justice refused to pursue criminal charges against the officer.

“Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Ashli Babbitt (Credit: MARYLAND MVA/CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

“The investigation revealed no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully committed,” a federal criminal civil rights violation, the press release said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Greene condemned President Joe Biden’s announcement to mobilize officials to go door-to-door to reach unvaccinated individuals on Tuesday. Greene compared Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination push to Nazi-era “brown shirts,” the paramilitary group that helped Adolf Hitler rise to power.

Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people.



People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.



You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment. https://t.co/S8qlstuSqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment,” Greene tweeted.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s vaccine agenda “is about protecting people and saving lives. That’s a role we’re going to continue to play from the federal government and use any of the tools and tactics that we think will be effective.”

Psaki noted, “that one of the biggest barriers is access. And people knowing when they can get the vaccine, where they can get the vaccine, the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. It’s up to every individual to decide whether they’re going to get vaccinated.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!