Man charged with 41 felonies, accused of murdering 2 during crime spree

Keith Gibson, released from prison in December 2020 after serving 13 years, allegedly killed his own mother in Philly.

A man believed to have murdered his own mother has also been charged with 41 other felonies after a nearly month-long crime spree.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release that 39-year-old Keith Gibson went on “a brutal crime spree” in her state, “killing two victims and hurting four others over the course of roughly three weeks.”

Additionally, Gibson is suspected of multiple murders in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

Gibson had been released from prison in December 2020 after serving a 13-year sentence for manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He violated the terms of his probation almost immediately after his release and was held for several months.

Then, weeks after his second release at the end of April, Gibson allegedly shot and killed a woman during the commission of a robbery at a cell phone store in Elsmere. Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, was slain, and Gibson reportedly stole her vehicle on May 15. Weeks later, he allegedly shot and killed 42-year-old Ronald Wright during a street robbery on June 5, and another victim, in that case, was assaulted.

“This indictment lays out one of the most vicious, staggering crime sprees I’ve seen in my career,” Jennings said in a statement, according to People magazine. “It is even more disturbing to think, based on what investigators have revealed in Pennsylvania, that this may just be the tip of the iceberg.”

Gibson was finally arrested on June 8 during the commission of a robbery at a Rite-Aid store.

This June surveillance photo is allegedly of Keith Gibson at a Dunkin Donuts in North Philadelphia, where he reportedly robbed and shot a woman to death. (Philadelphia Police Dept.)

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has also charged Gibson with the February murder of his mother, Christine Gibson, and he is under investigation for the robbery and killing of Christine Lugo, a manager at an area Dunkin Donuts, plus possibly two other men in January.

Gibson is expected to be extradited to Philadelphia to face murder charges, but no timetable for that has been set.

