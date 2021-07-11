Over €10,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Jodie Turner-Smith’s Cannes hotel room

The British actress and model was in town for the premiere of her new film "After Yang"

What was supposed to be a celebratory vacation turned sour for Jodie Turner-Smith.

The British actress and model was in France for the premiere of her latest film, After Yang, at the famed Cannes Film Festival, when “tens of thousands” of euros worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from her Marriott hotel room, according to Variety.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith attends Kering Talks Women In Motion on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering )

Per the report, the robbery occurred while Turner-Smith was at breakfast Friday morning, and among the stolen items was her mother’s wedding ring.

A large security team promptly escorted the 34-year-old and her one-year-old daughter out of the Mariott and moved them to the Majestic hotel down the road.

This is reportedly Turner-Smith’s first time in Cannes, and reports say the Queen & Slim actress was potentially targeted after being seen wearing Gucci jewelry made of gold and diamonds to the Thursday night premiere.

Turner-Smith was only wearing the jewelry for the event and returned it immediately after the premiere ended, but there is speculation that the alleged robbers broke into the hotel room searching for them.

Turner-Smith is the newest face of the ‘Gucci High Jewelry’ line designed by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele.

The actress revealed via social media that she spent hours in the Cannes Police Station reporting the jewelry theft. Her publicist confirmed this claim to Variety.

didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… 🥴 — Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021

“Didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…” tweeted Turner-Smith on Sunday.

In a report by local publication Nice-Matin on Friday, a source said there appeared to be no signs of forced entry into Turner-Smith’s room, leading to speculation that the alleged robbers may have gotten in using a key card.

An investigation is currently underway, per Nice-Matin’s report.

This is not the first time such a theft has occurred during the Cannes Film Festival. In 2013, $1.4 million worth of Chopard jewels were stolen from a Chopard employee’s hotel room safe. Per The Hollywood Reporter, thieves accessed the safe through a room with a connecting door.

After Yang is Turner-Smith’s latest film, in which she co-stars alongside Colin Farrell and Justin H. Min. Directed by South Korean-born Kogonada, the sci-fi drama follows a family as they attempt to revive an android family member named Yang.

jodie turner-smith gives malea emma tjandrawidjaja a hug on the cannes red carpet is the most precious thing ever 🥺pic.twitter.com/RVN8qWPD2m — meg (@fyeahcarstairs) July 8, 2021

Turner-Smith landed her first major acting role as Sgt. Azima Kandie in the TNT action-drama The Last Ship. After landing a couple more prominent TV roles between 2018 and 2019, she rose to fame after starring as Queen in the 2019 movie Queen & Slim alongside fellow U.K. actor Daniel Kaluuya.

