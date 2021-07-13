Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

Ijeoma Ukenta captured the bizarre incident in which Abigail Elphick charged at her and later becomes hysterical when she realizes she's being recorded.

A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing her rude and violent behavior had been caught on camera.

The first of a six-part YouTube video recorded at the Short Hills Mall and posted by Ijeoma Ukenta Sunday shows the woman, identified in a police report as Abigail Elphick, charging at her with a hand open as if to strike her. In later recordings, Ukenta said she was browsing at the lingerie store when the woman moved in front of her, basically pushing her out of the way.

A series of videos recorded and posted by Ijeoma Ukenta shows Abigail Elphick (above) charging at her with a hand open as if to strike her. But once Elphick notices Ukenta recording, she immediately has a full breakdown before the camera. (YouTube)

At that time, Ukenta started recording the interaction, capturing Elphick charging at her. But, once Elphick notices her recording, she immediately has a full breakdown.

Instead of leaving the store, Elphick screams and at one point, pretends to faint laying on the floor in front of the Victoria’s Secret registers. In another video, she demands Ukenta stop recording her, yelling, “Get away from me!” while chasing the woman.

It gets worse.

Ukenta asks store employees to call for security, and mall security arrives. They then call the Millburn Police Department, whose officers treat the situation with little to no concern. They inform Ukenta they cannot escort Elphick out of the complex, despite her violent behavior.

In a later update, Ukenta checks in from the area police station. “I have the police report, which is somewhat true, but really, really long,” she says. “I’m happy I did record because even the officers stated that I only showed him the video of her laying on the floor when I showed him .”

In one video, Ukenta reads the police report in its entirety. In it, Elphick admits she was wrong in her behavior, but that she didn’t want to be professionally or socially shunned. She claims she had a panic attack after realizing she was being recorded.

“Mind you,” Ukenta maintains, “they took her statement first because, of course, she called the police. And she completely lied. She’s trying to say I started videotaping her causing her to have a panic attack, at which time, she followed me to try to get me to stop recording.”

“So, I’m filing the complaint against the two officers that responded,” continued Ukenta. “I didn’t feel protected. I’m also filing a complaint against the mall security.” She noted that Victoria’s Secret store staff assisted her, asserting its manager even sent someone to walk down to hasten security because they were taking too long. “So, I don’t really have any issues with them … not as of yet,” Ukenta said. “Now, if they give us problems getting the video, then we’ll talk about that. That’ll be another story.”

All clips from the encounter were shared to YouTube under a channel called Mama Africa Muslimah.

The GoFundMe account Ukenta set up to assist in her pursuit of justice had surpassed its $20,000 goal by over $11,000 at press time.

