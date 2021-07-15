Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman join ‘SATC’ revival ‘And Just Like That’

Parker, Pittman and Sarita Choudhury have flavored up the cast of HBO Max's 10-episode "Sex and the City" renewal.

Actresses Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman have joined the cast of the HBO Max Sex and the City revival called And Just Like That…

The series, which is currently filming in New York City, stars former New York gubernatorial candidate and actress Cynthia Nixon, actress Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker returning to the signature lead role of Carrie Bradshaw.

Also new to the cast roster of And Just Like That… is acting favorite Sarita Choudhury.

According to a report in People magazine, Nicole Ari Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a mother of three who is also a documentarian living on Park Avenue. Most recently featured on the series Empire, Nicole Ari Parker will star alongside Pittman, a stage and screen actress who will play a “brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor” on AJLT. She previously appeared in The Morning Show and Luke Cage.

Choudhury will portray Seema Patel as “a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.”

In a statement about the 10-episode series, executive producer Michael Patrick King said, “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family. Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”

News of the revival has been buzzing on social media for weeks, with new pictures of its fashion-forward cast showing up on Twitter.

“I just screamed bc I spotted someone wearing Versace ss03 on the background of sex and the city, that extra has main character energy, love that for her,” one fashionista wrote.

Parker shared a photo from the set on Instagram, where she wrote that it’s good to be back in the Big Apple — and that she wasn’t ready for paparazzi. Given the media buzz around the SATC revival show, this is just the beginning.

And Just Like That… is set to premiere on HBO Max late this year.

