Queens DA: Television actor indicted in fatal shooting

Stokes has appeared in “Law & Order,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire”

Loading the player...

A television actor has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a New York man in February.

A grand jury Friday indicted Isaiah Stokes, 41, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Isaiah Stokes at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

A message was sent to his defense attorney seeking comment on the charges. Stokes has appeared in “Law & Order,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire,” among other television series.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Feb. 7. Authorities said surveillance footage shows Stokes exiting a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then firing 11 rounds into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee.

POWER Actor Isaiah Stokes Accused of Casually Walking Up to One of His Opps' Jeep in the Middle of The Day and Busting 11 Shots Into The Car Killing the Man Instantly; How He Was Caught in 4k Committing The Crime (Suverlliance Video) https://t.co/o2uaS8j8sB pic.twitter.com/t8M8mV2lhE — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 17, 2021

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. “We will not allow it to become the norm.”

Stokes is due to appear in court Monday and faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!