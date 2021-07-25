Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah placed on COVID-19 list

Owusu-Koramoah is expected to compete for a starting job

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the COVID-19 list just days before the opening of training camp.

The second-round pick from Notre Dame reported to training camp Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks. Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday.

Owusu-Koramoah will have to be quarantined for at least 10 days if he tested positive and is symptomatic. NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player has either tested positive or is vaccinated.

Owusu-Koramoah is expected to compete for a starting job. He was projected to be a first-round pick, but slid back because he’s viewed as undersized and some teams were scared off by a reported heart condition.

The Browns liked his versatility and moved up in the second round to select him with the No. 52 overall pick.

The Browns were hit hard by the coronavirus last season.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett missed two games after falling ill and he struggled with his conditioning after he returned. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski missed Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1994 after testing positive.

