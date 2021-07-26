Gabrielle Union shows off short, big-chop hairstyle: ‘It hits different’

Actress Gabrielle Union took to social media this weekend to show off her new, short hairstyle.

“So, I did a thing,” Union wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost," wrote actress Gabrielle Union on Instagram, "but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy."

“The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost,” she noted, “but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy.”

The short look “hits different” and is “foreign” to her, Union contended, but she is loving “this new new.”

In the post — which has more than 1 million likes — she shared six photos showing off the short cut atop a fresh face with a bright red lip.

In a second post, Union is seen having a flower added to her hair while she stands topless, covering her breasts.

Fans and celebrity friends alike flocked to Union’s comment section to show their support for her new style. “Okay lol curls poppin!!” fellow actress Yvonne Orji wrote, while TV vet Lala Anthony chimed in, “Oooo baby I love this,” with several heart eyes emoji.

The 48-year-old Union — widely known for long, layered hair — has previously said her hairstyles often reflected her temperament.

“I’ve always been interested in my hair and understood how hairstyles have shown my personality and represent me to the world,” Union told Fashionista last September. “I recall people always having an opinion on what my hair should and shouldn’t look like, from family to work environments.”

Her hairstyles were part of her discrimination action against NBC after she was dismissed from her role as a judge on America’s Got Talent back in 2019. There were reportedly several conversations about her hairstyles being “too black” for the show.

The actress later settled with the network.

Meanwhile, Union is prepping her new book, You Got Anything Stronger?” The multi-hyphenate star’s follow-up to 2017’s We’re Going to Need More Wine is set to be published in September by Dey Street Books under the Harper Collins imprint.

Additionally, she and husband Dywane Wade are also publishing a book inspired by their youngest daughter, 2-year-old Kaavia James, called Shady Baby. The couple has four children and is raising the former NBA star’s nephew.

