DaBaby dropped from Governor's Ball festival lineup

Embattled emcee DaBaby has been under fire since his homophobic rant from Rolling Loud went viral last week.



The backlash from DaBaby‘s viral Rolling Loud rant continues. The rapper has officially been dropped from the line-up of the 2021 Governor’s Ball, a popular New York music festival marking its 10th anniversary this year, his second such reversal of fortune in the past few days.

As TheGrio has extensively reported, at an appearance at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last Saturday, the rapper went on a rant, in which he said to the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

“Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up,” he continued. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” Once the rant made it to social media, fans and public figures alike immediately began calling out the rapper for his ignorant rhetoric.

While DaBaby was originally set to play the Governor’s Ball the weekend of Sept. 24-26 at Citi Field, he has now officially been removed, as of 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

A statement released along with the news reads: “Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you we will continue to use our platform for good.”

On Sunday, the rapper was taken off the Lollapalooza performance roster, replaced by Young Thug. Show officials said “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

DaBaby has seen backlash from fellow celebrities as well. Dua Lipa, with whom he collaborated on her song “Levitating,” released a statement shortly after the video went viral. She wrote in an Instagram Story: “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.”

“I know my fans know where my heart lies,” she posted, “and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

In response to The Roots drummer-producer Questlove‘s criticism, DaBaby wrote in an IG repost of Quest’s words, “I ain’t even tryna be funny when i say… I do NOT KNOW WHO DIS NI**A IS DAWG.” That dug his hole even deeper on social media.

Gay music icon Elton John also released a statement condemning his rhetoric, writing on social media, “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities.”

“A musician’s job,” John reminded, “is to bring people together.”

