Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group hires Jocelyn Langevine as Vice President of Ad Sales and Client Partnerships

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) announced on Wednesday the hiring of Jocelyn Langevine as Vice President of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships. Langevine will represent all platforms of AMG’s African American-targeted brand, theGrio – which includes theGrio website, the broadcast and digital television network, theGrio.TV, and theGrio free-streaming app to be introduced later this year.

theGrio free-streaming app will provide super hyper-local news, information, weather, sports, and traffic geo-fenced to the user’s zip code, as well as free movies, television shows, documentaries, and entertainment channels. Langevine will also focus on cross-platform initiatives and brand integration for theGrio. Langevine reports directly to Cindy Kelly, President of Advertising Sales for AMG’s Entertainment Studios Networks, and is based at the AMG offices in New York City.

Langevine comes to AMG from ViacomCBS, where she held both Director of Integrated Marketing and Senior Director of Integrated Marketing titles. Prior to ViacomCBS, Langevine worked at ESSENCE magazine, where she was Director of Marketing & Multiplatform Development of ESSENCE and Executive Director of the ESSENCE Festival. Langevine also held previous marketing and branding positions with NBCUniversal Media, BET Networks/Viacom, and CBS Outdoor.

“All of our Allen Media Group properties, especially theGrio, are strategically positioned for long-term global success,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Jocelyn Langevine is an excellent advertising sales executive with enormous experience and relationships. Jocelyn is a great addition to the Allen Media Group family.”

